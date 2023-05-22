Every now and then we scroll through our social media applications and find out-of-the-world videos that leave us astonished. When one video excites us, our mind looks for one more shot of the dopamine rush. The brain gets into the habit of "just one more shot" of this dopamine release through video scrolls on social media applications and this creates social media addiction. While the world has always talked about alcohol and smoking addiction, the drug of social media is another evil that will swiftly harm mankind. However, positivity is still there in the world, and thus, on the very social media applications you visit, you may find content that is worthy of attention, not because they are exciting to the eyes, but also because they add some value to your life.

We also aim at doing this for you, and thus we have brought a set of hard yet exciting math puzzles for you to try.

How are these math riddles going to benefit you?

Well, the benefits of math riddles are manifold. One, it provides you with your daily dose of fun. Agree with it or not but you too have gotten bored of the social media scrolls, but you may be still using it for many reasons, and addiction is one of the possibilities. The second benefit you may get with these fun math riddles would be that these will change the way you look at problems, even for a minute or so. In our lives, we often forget to experiment and follow the conventional methods of solving our problems. However, math is the only subject that helps one think out of the box and look for solutions.

Finally, these math riddles may bring back those fun childhood memories when you had extreme fun solving math riddles with your friends and family. That is when it becomes a mandate to solve these exciting math riddles.

Ready for the fun? Here you go.

Hey, wait. Just like every challenge comes with its own set of rules and regulations, this one too comes with a set of rules. Before moving on to the math riddles, read the rules that follow.

Rules

We rarely bring forward rules for math riddles but today we thought of making these a bit more challenging and fun than usual. The only rule is that you will not get more than 30 seconds to solve each math riddle. Yes, you read it right; half a minute for each math problem. Sounds scary, isn't it? All you have to do is simply set a timer for 30 seconds before each math riddle. Start solving the math puzzle the moment the timer starts. Put down your pencils the moment it stops. Now that you know the rules and regulations, you are all set for the math riddles.

Math riddles

Math riddle 1:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters have gone to the market to shop for the festive season. All of them brought one shopping bag each. How many shopping bags have they brought in the end?

Math riddle 2:

If one is to three, two is to three, three is to five, four is to four, then what is six is to?

Math riddle 3:

Can you think of two whole positive numbers, that, if added give a two-digit answer, but give a one-digit answer when multiplied?

Wondering where the answers are? Here you go.

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

A grandmother, two mothers, and two daughters have gone to the market to shop for the festive season. All of them brought one shopping bag each. How many shopping bags have they brought in the end?

Answer 1:

Three.

Math riddle 2:

If one is to three, two is to three, three is to five, four is to four, then what is six is to?

Answer 2:

Three. Simply count the number of alphabets in the number.

Math riddle 3:

Can you think of two whole positive numbers, that, if added give a two-digit answer, but give a one-digit answer when multiplied?

Answer 3:

The numbers can be 1 and 9.

Weren't these math riddles interesting? Stay tuned for more.

ALSO READ: Optical Illusion: Finding the hidden mouse in this image is tough. Can you find it?