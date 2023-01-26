Math Riddles: These math riddles aren’t easy. Can you solve these?

What are children the most afraid of? Well, there are three things in the world that can scare children, viz., ghosts, vampires, and math!

Yes, the subject has haunted children for eons and continues to do so. Even the students who have always been the brightest students in the school have faced difficulties with math at least once in their lifetime. While some students give up on the very thought of practicing hard on the subject, others choose to sacrifice their sleep and peace of mind, only to find out that their sacrifices aren’t enough.

Many say that practice makes a man perfect, however, in the case of mathematics, one can never attain perfection. Even the smartest of minds with the best calculation skills across the globe sometimes made a blunder or two in handling complex mathematical problems.

However, people fail to realize that this is the very fun of mathematics. The joy of dealing with math is not in getting that winning screech after solving an unbelievably tough math problem in the very first go; the real joy is to fail 8 times and still choose to solve the math question at hand with a different approach the ninth time. And oh, who knows this right approach may give you the desired results you have been working hard to achieve.

Even the great mathematicians of the world were actually students who were not as good in academics as their peers. Yes, a good mathematician is not one who is born with excellent numerical skills, but is actually the one who chooses to step out of the mainstream race over grades and scores, dares to think out of the box, asks stupid questions, fails over 100 times, aims to look for unresolved answers, and then finally manages to find the answer. Many would say that the answer thus found is nothing but a fluke, but it's the hard work involved that shaped the man what actually matters the most to become a great, farsighted, and brave mathematician.

Whether you are the one whose heart pumps blood in love with the subject of math, or someone who dreaded solving math assignments back in school, we are here today to present some interesting math riddles that are not only fun to solve but will also tease your brain a bit.

Are you ready to solve these math riddles?

Let’s start!

Math Riddles

Math Riddle 1:

Hello everyone, I am a special, magical number. Try multiplying me with any number and you will not see a change in that number. Can you guess the number?









Math Riddle 2:

Three number friends X, Y, and Z are so good friends that they do everything together. Try multiplying them with each other or adding them with each other, you will get the same answer. Can you guess the numbers X, Y, and Z?









Math Riddle 3:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?



The Milk Is Kept In Open! Find The Hidden Cat Before She Drinks It All In This Optical Illusion Image!

Math Riddle 4:

Mrs. Johnson leaves ten burning candles in the living room in the morning and goes to her work. As the weather is a bit bad, during the day, a strong wind blows in through an open window. The wind extinguishes three candles. Assuming the wind doesn’t extinguish any more candles, how many are left in the room when Mrs. Johnson comes back in the evening?







Math Riddle 5:

Add a mathematical symbol between 77777 to make it equal to 700.

Aren’t you excited to look at the answers? Well, we definitely are!

Here you go!

ANSWERS

Math Riddle 1:

Hello everyone, I am a special, magical number. Try multiplying me with any number and you will not see a change in that number. Can you guess the number?

Answer 1:

I am the number 0.

Math Riddle 2:

Three number friends X, Y, and Z are so good friends that they do everything together. Try multiplying them with each other or adding them with each other, you will get the same answer. Can you guess the numbers X, Y, and Z?

Answer 2:

The three numbers X, Y, and Z, are actually 1, 2, and 3.

Math Riddle 3:

Joey has six sons. Each son proudly says, “I have a very intelligent sister.” How many children does Joey have?

Answer 3:

Joey has seven children in all. All boys are talking about the same sister.

Math Riddle 4:

Mrs. Johnson leaves ten burning candles in the living room in the morning and goes to her work. As the weather is a bit bad, during the day, a strong wind blows in through an open window. The wind extinguishes three candles. Assuming the wind doesn’t extinguish any more candles, how many are left in the room when Mrs. Johnson comes back in the evening?

Answer 4:

Did you say 7 or 10? Well, the answer is 3. As the seven candles were still burning, they must have melted down by the time Mrs. Johnson arrives home. That is why only 3 candles are left.

Math Riddle 5:

Add a mathematical symbol between 77777 to make it equal to 700.

Answer 5:

The mathematical symbol that must be added between the numbers is the minus (-) symbol.

777-77= 700

Weren't these math riddles simply super fun? Well, we can see the wide grin on your face!

Can You Spot The Opened Lock In This Optical Illusion Image? We Bet You Will Fail!