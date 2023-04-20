Math riddles with answers: Do you think you are smart enough to answer these math riddles?

These math riddles are interesting, but not everyone can solve them. Would you like to give them a short? Here you go!

Math riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?









Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?









Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?







Excited about the answers? Here are these!

Math riddle 1:

How many times can you subtract five from twenty-five?

Answer to Riddle 1: Only once







Math riddle 2:

If seven people meet each other and each shakes hands only once with each of the others, how many handshakes will there have been?

Answer to Riddle 2: Twenty-one







Math riddle 3:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer to Riddle 3: 11 cartons