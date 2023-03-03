Math Riddles with Answers: Math is often misunderstood to be dull! These fun math riddles might prove everyone wrong!

Visit your school once again. You will find the corridors where you ran with your friends only to find the HeadMistress staring at you with a frown at the end. You will find the exciting swings in the garden of the school that may remind you of the times when you fought for your chance at the swing. You will find the art and craft room where young artists of your school shower their creative talents and create masterpieces. You will find young children carrying school bags on their backs, and the view would remind you of your school friends. If you are one of the lucky ones, you may find the teachers who used to teach you once still there taking lectures. You might also find the rush in the canteen for exciting delicacies. Walk into the science lab and the bittersweet smell of chemicals welcomes you to the doorstep. The bio lab too is an exciting place to revisit. You will find the remains of dead plants and animals, along with other interesting biological matter to study. Walk into your old classroom and the mere view of the benches and the chairs will take you to the nostalgic road back to your childhood days. But hey, not all memories of the school will appear sweet. Walk into the math lab and you will experience a strange fright.

The fright would be the memory of your math teacher scolding you for doing the homework wrong, not scoring good marks on your math exam, or not understanding even a single bit about the long equation written on the board. The tingling fright in the stomach is real!

Why does math come with such a fright?

Well, that is the very basic nature of the subject. Unlike literature, the math does not come with interesting stories that strike a chord. It does not deal with emotions that we can relate to. Unlike science, the subject does not deal with exploration or understanding the physical world better. Unlike art, the subject does not require one to bring out the inner creativity on paper.

When math lacks all of these, does it make the subject harder to understand? Well, yes. Numbers can get complex at times. And when these numbers come along with algebraic alphabets, signs, complex symbols, never-ending equations, and theorems, it indeed gets difficult to understand.

But hey, does that also mean that math is a dull subject? Certainly not! Math deals with solving real-life problems and answering questions that no other discipline can answer. Moreover, it intervenes well with almost all subjects. That is what makes math a special subject.

Still, doubting math’s ability to be interesting? Well, these exciting math riddles will prove you wrong!

Math Riddle 1:



If 1= 3

2 = 3

3= 5

4 = 4

5= 4

7= 5

Then what is 6?







Math Riddle 2:



Suzan is 54 years old. Her mother is 80. How many years ago was Suzan’s mother her age?







Math Riddle 3:

Two boys were born to the same mother, on the same day, in the same month, at almost the same time, and in the same year, but the guys are still not twins. How?







Math Riddle 4:

How many feet are there in a mile?







Math Riddle 5:

The day before yesterday, Sally was 25. Next year she will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sally’s birthday?







Super excited about the answers? Well, so are we! Let’s dive deep into the answers right away!

ANSWERS:

Math Riddle 1:

If 1= 3

2 = 3

3= 5

4 = 4

5= 4

7= 5

Then what is 6?

Answer:

6 = 3.

This is because the number has 3 digits.

Math Riddle 2:

Suzan is 54 years old. Her mother is 80. How many years ago was Suzan’s mother her age?

Answer:

41 years ago. Suzan was 13. Her mother was 39.

Math Riddle 3:

Two boys were born to the same mother, on the same day, in the same month, at almost the same time, and in the same year, but the guys are still not twins. How?

Answer:

Triplets were born!

Math Riddle 4:

How many feet are there in a mile

Answer:

5280

Math Riddle 5:

The day before yesterday, Sally was 25. Next year she will be 28. This is true only one day a year. What day is Sally’s birthday?

Answer:

December 31.

Weren’t these math riddles interesting? Well, these math riddles are actually mirroring what math as a subject actually is. Math teaches us not to look at problems as challenges, but actually grab a pen and solve these challenges. If there is one message that all math problem books teach us is the solution-oriented approach. The human mind is designed in such a way that it solves problems. This very problem-solving approach is what makes humans different from other beings, and math, as a subject sharpens this very skill. Math also teaches us to make mistakes. Every math problem requires exploration, and wherever there is exploration, mistakes are bound to happen. Additionally, it is not important that a math problem can be solved in only one possible way. Sure, there might be just one correct answer, but there can be more than one method of solving the very same problem. This shows that in life too, there is no “one correct method” to live life. People may have contrasting approaches to leading life, but all of them might be correct in their own ways. Lastly, just like in math, the importance is not only given to the right answer but also to how the problem-solver reaches the right answer, life too requires one to not only focus on the destination but also work on the journey. That is the magic of math!