Math riddles with answers: Miss these math riddles and you may regret. Try these challenging math riddles

Math is often seen with fear. Not many people enjoy math as they find the subject dull and challenging. However, what if we say that we have taken an oath to create a tiny space for the subject in everyone's heart? How are we going to do it? Well, with some fun math riddles.

Let's not waste any further moments and jump straight to the challenging yet fun math riddles.

Math riddles with answers:

Here are the answers you may be looking for:

ANSWERS:

Math riddle 1:

Jack finishes a set of questions in 10 to 15 days. Daniel, on the other hand, requires 15 to 20 days to complete the same set of questions. In case both Jack and Daniel work on the set of questions on alternate days and both of them require a break together on every third day, then on how many days will the set of questions be completed?

(a) More than 18 days

(b) Equal to or less than 25 days

(c) More than 25 days

(d) Equal to or more than 17 days

Answer:

(d) Equal to or more than 17 days

Math riddle 2:

Oliver has a rectangular floor in his new house of dimensions 120 cm x 130 cm. He wishes to lay beautiful marble tiles horizontally on the rectangular floor. The tiles are rectangular in shape and are of dimensions 70 cm x 20 cm. The rules for laying the tiles are as follows:

The marble tiles can be placed in any orientation but must be placed in such a way that the edges of the marble tiles are parallel to the edges of the floor.

The tiles should not overlap each other.

No marble tile should be placed in such a way that it overshoots any edge of the rectangular floor of his house.

If all the rules are followed, what is the maximum possible number of marble tiles that can be laid on the floor?

(a) 11

(b) 12

(c) 9

(d) 10

Answer:

(d) 10

Math riddle 3:

Emma, Ella, Mia, and Anna purchased 56 rulers each for their art project. Out of all the rulers, 64 rulers were actually cracked. If the number of unbroken rulers with Mia is 60% and 75% more than that of Emma and Ella respectively, how many broken rulers are there with Anna?

(a) 17

(b) 16

(c) 19

(d) 18

Answer:

(c) 19

Yes, these math riddles were quite challenging. Yet, that is what makes the subject super entertaining.

