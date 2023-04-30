Math riddles with answers: Peter was asked these in his math olympiad. Can you solve these tricky math riddles?

Competitions in life are fun. Yes, they can be hectic and exhausting. But competitions help one grow and think outside of the box. Academic competitions are not based on the regular textbooks we study in school. These competitions demand you to dig deeper into the concepts and study harder than ever. While there are so many students that study hard for such competitions and olympiads, only a handful of them gets selected. This seems like a piece of extremely disheartening news for many students who devote their precious time and energy to the competition, but this failure that is extremely hard to swallow teaches them superbly important lessons in life. One they teach you to work hard. Second, it teaches you to have patience for your turn. Next, these lessons also teach you to applaud others before it is your turn to get applauded. Finally, these teach you that sometimes, no matter how hard you try, it is never enough, and thus, life always demands you to work extra hard for your goals. The same lessons have been learned very recently by Peter. Don't know who he is? Enjoy the story below!

STORY TIME

Peter is a smart kid. He studies in 10th grade, and works really hard, both in academics and in sports. Recently he won a trophy for a basketball match in the state and brought laurels to the school. Everyone is super proud of the guy, but only he feels that his successes are not enough. Last month, he participated in an English olympiad and is pretty excited about its results. However, just two days ago Peter participated in a math olympiad and came back home disappointed. His mother, who is usually super proud of her son, was worried seeing Peter's expression. Peter remained silent throughout the day and missed his abacus classes in the evening. This was a rare chance event, as Peter never misses his abacus classes. Were the math puzzles in the math olympiad really tough, or was Peter simply having a very bad day? Here is the olympiad questionnare!

Math Olympiad Questionnaire for Class X

The math questions below are designed in the form of riddles. Every right answer to will award 5 points, and every wrong answer will deduct two points. You will get 10 minutes to solve this section.

Math Riddle 1:

What comes in the empty space?

1,8,27,64,?,216

Math Riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Math Riddle 3:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Math Riddle 4:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Math Riddle 5:

Three number friends X, Y, and Z are so good friends that they do everything together. Try multiplying them with each other or adding them with each other, you will get the same answer. Can you guess the numbers X, Y, and Z?

Do you think these math riddles were really tough for a 10th-grade student to solve? Were you able to solve them?

Hey, the answer key for the Olympiad is released. Let's check the answers!

Answer Key:

Math Riddle 1:

What comes in the empty space?

1,8,27,64,?,216

Answer:

125

Math Riddle 2:

Imagine yourself being born in an odd-numbered year. After 50 years, on your 50th birthday, will it be an odd year or an even year?

Answer:

Odd

Math Riddle 3:

Frederick has 7 daughters. Each of them has a brother. How many children does Fredrick have?

Answer:

Eight. Fredrick has only one son.

Math Riddle 4:

At the time of shipping, Tom can place 10 small boxes or 8 large boxes into a carton. A total of 96 boxes were sent in one shipment. The number of small boxes was less than large boxes. What is the total number of cartons he shipped?

Answer:

11 cartons

Math Riddle 5:

Three number friends X, Y, and Z are so good friends that they do everything together. Try multiplying them with each other or adding them with each other, you will get the same answer. Can you guess the numbers X, Y, and Z?

Answer:

The three numbers X, Y, and Z, are actually 1, 2, and 3.

Did you get your answers correct? Do you think Peter will be able to crack these?

Well, no matter what your answer is to these questions are, it is important to understand that the result of any olympiad and competition cannot decide one's worth. So whatever the result comes, Peter is still our superstar!

