Math riddles with answers: These math riddles are super fun to try
Many people defame math for its complex nature. However, the subject can be fun, exciting, and in fact, simple too. These math riddles are proof!
Math Riddle 1:
X is a magical number. Add, subtract, or multiply it with any number, and no change will happen. Do you know “X”?
Math Riddle 2:
What do you think a math exam paper says to the other?
Math Riddle 3:
Which of the following is correct?
- Eighty-seven plus fifty-three is One hundred and thirty-nine.
- Eighty-seven plus fifty-three are One hundred and thirty-nine.
ANSWERS:
Answer:
The magical number X is 0.
Answer:
The math exam paper says “I have a lot of problems!”
Answer:
None.
Forget subject-verb agreement, 87 + 53 = 140!
Weren't these math riddles simply mind-blowing?
