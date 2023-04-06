Math riddles with answers: You are surely going to like these math riddles.
Math riddles are a fun way to check how smart one is.
Can you solve these exciting math riddles?
What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?
Who am I? I am a three-digit number. My ones digit is six less than my tens digit. My tens digit is eight more than my hundreds digit. Can you guess the number?

Answer 2:

193
Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Answer 3:

99 + 9/9 = 100
Here are the answers you are seeking!
Math Riddle 1:
What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?
Answer 1:
The numbers are arranged from one to nine in alphabetical order.
Math Riddle 2:
Who am I? I am a three-digit number. My ones digit is six less than my tens digit. My tens digit is eight more than my hundreds digit. Can you guess the number?
Answer 2:
193
Math Riddle 3:
Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.
Answer 3:
99 + 9/9 = 100