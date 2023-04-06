Math riddles with answers: You are surely going to like these math riddles.

Math Riddle 1:

What is so unique about the number 854,917,632?

Math Riddle 2:

Who am I? I am a three-digit number. My ones digit is six less than my tens digit. My tens digit is eight more than my hundreds digit. Can you guess the number?

Math Riddle 3:

Arrange four 9s in such a way that it becomes equal to 100.

Here are the answers you are seeking!

Answer 1:

The numbers are arranged from one to nine in alphabetical order.

Answer 2:

193

Answer 3:

99 + 9/9 = 100

 
 
 

