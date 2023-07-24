The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a challenging brain game that will test your knowledge across general awareness, Static GK, India and world history, polity, geography, economy, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Start with the easier clues and work up to the more difficult ones. If you get stuck, you can always use a dictionary or thesaurus to help you figure out the answer.

Some benefits of solving mini crosswords include improving your mood, boosting your memory, improving your vocabulary, and sharpening your problem-solving skills.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: July 24, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

1. Go somewhere with someone as a companion. (9 letters)

2. Who discovered the theory of evolution? (6 letters)

Down:

3. Greek mathematician credited with the value approximation of Pi. (10 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: July 24, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

1. Accompany

2. Darwin

Down:

3. Archimedes

Did you enjoy the crossword?

