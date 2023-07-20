Let us tell you an interesting story first.

Auguste Dupin, the detective who was the inspiration behind Arthur Conan Doyle's fictional character Sherlock Holmes. Dupin used his powers of logical reasoning to find a stolen letter that had eluded two exhaustive police searches.

The police had assumed that the letter was hidden in a secret compartment or some other clever hiding place. They searched the suspect's home from top to bottom, but they couldn't find the letter. They eventually concluded that the letter must not be on the premises.

Dupin, however, knew that the police had missed the letter because they were looking for it in the wrong places. The letter was lying in plain sight, in a place where no one would think to look for it.

What does this story tell us? Sometimes we are trying to find things based on our assumptions about their shape, size, or location which in turn deceives our perception.

Just like the story of the letter hiding in plain sight, today, we present here one such optical illusion created by artist Gianni A. Sarcone where you have to spot the second giraffe which is hiding in plain sight in the scene.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only Sherlock Holmes Can Spot The Second Giraffe Within 6 Seconds!

Here, we have an illusion challenge that asks you to spot the second giraffe in the picture. This illusion picture is a perfect example of our perception and assumption of hidden objects can deceive us. There is a second giraffe in this picture but only people with detective skills like Sherlock Holmes can find it.

It may take you a few minutes to finally see it as you may be looking for with an assumption in your mind about its shape and size. But you will be surprised to know the answer!

If you have read the story above, then you would know that when we are looking for a hidden object with a certain expectation of its appearance and location, we fail to find it not because it is hidden too well but because we do not expect it to be lying in plain sight.

Ready to prove you have visual skills like Sherlock Holmes? Your time starts now!

Did you spot the giraffe hidden in the optical illusion in 6 seconds?

If you can't spot the second giraffe, it may be because it might be contrary to your assumption about its shape, size, and appearance.

But congratulations to those who spotted the second giraffe in the optical illusion picture!

You are a visual master with exceptional spatial reasoning skills. You tend to explore challenges with an open mind and devoid of expectations and assumptions.

Hidden Animals Optical Illusions With Answer

However, if you are still looking for the second giraffe in this optical illusion. Do not worry, we have shared the answer below.

Did you enjoy this optical illusion?

