Puzzle for testing your IQ: This picture puzzle brain teaser challenges you to find the duck quickly within 6 seconds. An average person took 28 seconds! You must have exceptionally high observational skills.

To make things even more difficult, the duck is camouflaged in the scene. This means that you will need to look closely and use your reasoning to find them.

If you can find the duck within 6 seconds, you are truly a visual master. So, what are you waiting for? Start looking!

How Quickly Can You Spot The Duck? An Average IQ Person Took 28 Seconds!

Research on the cognitive benefits of puzzle-solving reveals enhanced cognitive skills including visual-spatial reasoning, attention, memory, and problem-solving.

In this visual puzzle of a bathtub and bubbles, your challenge is to find the duck as quickly as possible to beat the record of 28 seconds.

Here is a tip for finding the duck, look for the pattern of the duck.

Your time starts now! You have 6 seconds to find the duck!

This viral puzzle will test your observation skills. You have to use your creativity to solve this one.

Hurry up! Time is running out!

Did you find the duck?

Do not worry! we have provided the answer below.

Did you spot the duck in this picture puzzle within 6 seconds?

Great work!

You have the sharpest vision. You have a visual IQ higher than an average person who took 28 seconds to spot the duck.

Find Hidden Objects Picture Puzzle With Answer

However, If you are still trying to find the duck, we have provided the solution below.

Did you enjoy this puzzle?

