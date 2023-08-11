The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

We publish a new crossword every day, so there is always a new challenge to try. The crossword is free to play. Our mini crossword is a great way to learn new things. The clues in the crossword are designed to teach you new facts and trivia.

The crossword is a great way to relax and de-stress. Solving puzzles can help to reduce stress and improve your mood. Start with the clues that you know the answers to first.

If you are stuck on a clue, try to think of related words or phrases. This can help you to narrow down the possible answers. If you are still stuck, you can always look up the answer online. However, this will defeat the purpose of the crossword, which is to test your knowledge.

Solve daily crossword puzzle online on Jagran Josh to learn new English words, general knowledge, and trivia!

Mini Crossword: August 11, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. Launched by ISRO, a web-based 3D satellite imagery tool similar to Google Earth. (6 letters)

3. A person who judges, evaluates, or criticizes. (6 letters)

Down:

1. The only chess piece that can move diagonally. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 11, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Bhuvan

3. Critic

Down:

1. Bishop

Did you enjoy the crossword?

