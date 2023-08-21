The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a brain teaser that will challenge your knowledge and test your wit. With new puzzles published every day, there's always something new to try.

The crossword is designed to teach you about a variety of topics, from history and science to art & culture and current events. Solving the puzzles will help you to improve your vocabulary, learn new facts, and sharpen your problem-solving skills.

The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is more than just a test of knowledge. It's also a great way to relax and de-stress. The puzzles are designed to be fun and engaging.

Enjoy the Jagran Josh Mini Crossword!

Mini Crossword: August 21, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. ‘Slash and burn’ agriculture in north-eastern states in India is known as ______. (8 letters)

3. Another word for ‘next to or adjoining something else’. (8 letters)

Down:

1. The first scientist to use symbols for elements. (6 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 21, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Jhumming

3. Adjacent

Down:

1. Dalton

