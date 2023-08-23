The Jagran Josh Mini Crossword is a fun and challenging brain teaser that covers a wide range of topics, including general knowledge, static GK, India and world economy, polity, geography, history, science and technology, sports, and English vocabulary.

Play our free crossword daily to learn new facts and trivia about India and the world as well as improve your English language skills. If you get stuck on a clue, you can always check the crossword solution at the end of the article however we encourage you to figure out the clue yourself to fill in all the blanks.

Mini Crossword: August 23, 2023

Solve this mini crossword with the clues provided below:

Across:

2. Our stomach contains which acid? (12 letters)

3. A pattern formed by a group of stars is called __________. (13 letters)

Down:

1. The unit of frequency was named the honour of this famous German physicist. (5 letters)

Mini Crossword with Answers: August 23, 2023

Check the mini crossword answers below:

Across:

2. Hydrochloric

3. Constellation

Down:

1. Hertz

