Optical Illusion To Test Your IQ: Can You Tell How Many Circles Are There Within 10 Seconds?

Optical illusions are the best source of increasing brain power within a few seconds. Optical illusions can increase your critical thinking skills, observation power, visual acuity, IQ level, and brain’s ability to coordinate better with your eyes.

This IQ test uses an optical illusion image of a circle to assess your intelligence and visual perception. The image shows a big yellow circle and the viewer must find the hidden circles within this big circle. The challenge has to be completed in less than 10 seconds.

But, due to brain’s ability to perceive the image and notice the hidden circles in this image can make this optical illusion very difficult. Only people with high IQ can solve this optical illusion test. Claims tell that around 1 out of 1000 geniuses in the world have been able to solve this optical illusion challenge.

Only 1 out of 1000 Geniuses Can Tell The Number of Hidden Circles Within 10 Seconds!

This optical illusion is a great observation skill test to see how quickly can you spot hidden patterns in a difficult image.

In the picture, we can see a big yellow circle. But if you have sharp eyesight, only then you will be able to see the hidden circles. In this optical illusion, you have to tell how many circles are there in total in the picture above.

Usually, IQ tests have questions to answer, but optical illusions can also reveal your IQ level. They are fun and engaging. They can tell a lot about how your brain perceives visual information and makes sense of it.

Ready for the challenge to begin? You have 10 seconds to tell how many circles are there.

Get your IQ in less than 10 seconds with this optical illusion. IQ is not limited to how good are you in mathematics or science. There is also visual IQ which depicts your ability to accurately interpret visual information that your eyes receive.

If you are unable to solve the optical illusion, you can check the answer below when time runs out.

Optical Illusions Answers

Amazing! If you were able to tell the total number of circles in this image. However, if you are still wondering how many circles are there in the picture, we have shared the answer below. There are total 6 answers.

