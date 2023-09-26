Top 10 Most Influential CMOs In The World 2023

In our pursuit of simplicity amidst complexity, it is undeniable that the exercise of a chief marketer's influence becomes progressively intricate and more arduous. Consequently, achieving recognition on a prestigious list measuring this influence becomes an even more formidable accomplishment.

The intrinsic connection between marketing and influence has always been unbreakable. Indeed, the primary mandate of a chief marketer is to wield influence over attitudes and behaviours in the pursuit of organizational growth. This exclusive list celebrates the top 10 chief marketers whose impact on their respective brands, corporations, societal culture, individuals, and the global marketing community sets them apart.

The Most influential CMO in the world is William White of the brand Walmart.

List of Top 10 Most Influential CMOs In The World

This list draws its foundation from a comprehensive report jointly crafted by Sprinklr and Forbes, enriched by invaluable supplementary data and analyses contributed by LinkedIn. It adopts a sweeping, multifaceted, rigorous, and data-driven methodology, ultimately scrutinizing over 11 billion discrete data points.

Here is the list:

This selection process hinges on five distinct dimensions and relies on a matrix of 20 key indicators, each rooted in the following dimensions:

CMO attention, sentiment & salience CMO print, TV, and radio mentions CMO influential news1 mentions CMO Twitter mentions Sentiment of CMO news and online mentions Sentiment of CMO Twitter mentions CMO online mentions CMO community visibility CMO LinkedIn followers CMO LinkedIn post reshares CMO LinkedIn post comments LinkedIn post likes Brand attention, sentiment & salience Inbound messages to the brand via social networks Engagement rate for brand social posts Net sentiment of inbound messages Brand mentions on LinkedIn Brand followers (average per social network) Brand posts to social media Campaign attention & salience Influential media mentions of brand marketing and advertising campaigns and initiatives Media mentions of brand marketing and advertising campaigns and initiatives Financial performance Year-over-year revenue change Year-over-year market capitalization change

1. William White

Position: Chief Marketing Officer

Brand: Walmart

Country: United States

At the helm of the world's largest retailer, William White orchestrates the comprehensive spectrum of the company's marketing strategy, encompassing planning, customer experience, and insights. His relentless focus on stimulating customer demand and loyalty while upholding Walmart's brand strength has been pivotal in the company's digital transformation and e-commerce evolution.

Had an awesome weekend at Trifest for MS, setting a new corporate relay record with Courtney and Will! The real victory is supporting MS research in Arkansas with our incredible team, and I’m excited to keep up the momentum next year. pic.twitter.com/lQB0BnZqbA — William White (@williamawhite) September 5, 2023

In the United States alone, over 37 million buyers flank Walmart shelves daily. Under White's astute leadership, Walmart's marketing strategies continually adapt to the ever-evolving needs of this colossal customer base. Notably, he introduced Walmart's Creator Platform, empowering the next generation as content creators, collaborators, and influencers. This strategic shift has yielded remarkable results; in Q1 2023, quarterly revenues surged by over 7%, and the stock soared by an impressive 31%, as of June 16th.

2. Marcel Marcondes

Position: Global Chief Marketing Officer

Brand: Anheuser-Busch InBev

Country: Belgium

As the Global CMO of the world's premier brewing giant since April 2022, Marcondes has ingeniously revitalized AB InBev's marketing endeavours. He ingeniously correlates creative accolades with business triumphs, earning him the distinction of being named the Cannes Lions Creative Marketer of the Year twice in 2023. Overseeing a global brand portfolio that includes iconic names like Budweiser, Corona, Stella Artois, and Bud Light, Marcondes has steered the ship through post-pandemic shifts in consumption behaviours. ABI's efficacy in marketing was recently acknowledged by Effies Worldwide. By the close of March, quarterly revenues had surged by over 7%.

3. Conny Braams

Position: Chief Digital and Commercial Officer

Brand: Unilever

Country: England

Braams is scheduled to leave Unilever's 400-brand portfolio after a spectacular 33-year stint, making a lasting impression on brands like Dove, Hellman's, LifeBuoy, and Vaseline. She advocates for Unilever's purpose-driven marketing strategy and drives global marketing, customer development, and digital transformation efforts.

Braams promotes change not just for its brand portfolio but also for the entire industry. As of June 16th, her efforts have resulted in an 18% YoY increase in market capitalization. Braams is redefining brand loyalty, leading sustainability, and fusing media, entertainment, and commerce.

4. Greg Joswiak

Position: SVP Worldwide Marketing

Brand: Apple

Country: United States

Since his inception at Apple in 1986, Joswiak has played an instrumental role in securing Apple's position as the world's most valuable company, with a market capitalization exceeding $2.6 trillion.

To further reduce our carbon footprint, we’re eliminating leather from all Apple products. We’re introducing an entirely new FineWoven material that I love even more — with a soft, comfortable, suede-like feel. https://t.co/hOYIEHs4sz — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) September 12, 2023

Reporting directly to Apple's CEO Tim Cook, Joswiak has been pivotal in numerous successful product launches, including the original iPod and iPhone. His leadership has steered Apple toward a strategic emphasis on privacy and data protection, differentiating the company in the market and compelling industry-wide adaptations. As of June 16th, Apple's stock had surged by over 40% YoY.

5. Dirk-Jan van Hameren

Position: EVP and Chief Marketing Officer

Brand: Nike

Country: United States

In charge of Nike's global marketing endeavours, van Hameren has perpetuated the brand's cultural relevance with an incessant stream of captivating marketing campaigns. Nike commands a 22% global market share in footwear (34% in the U.S.), and van Hameren continues the brand's tradition of producing advertisements that resonate with audiences. Collaborations with notable figures like Tiffany, Billie Eilish, and Kim Jones keep Nike at the forefront of cultural discourse. As Nike emphasizes direct-to-consumer channels, van Hameren's marketing strategies effectively promote both the performance and lifestyle aspects of the brand. In the period ending in February, the company reported a nearly 14% YoY revenue increase.

6. Marian Lee

Position: Chief Marketing Officer

Brand: Netflix

Country: United States

Lee leads the marketing division of one of the world's largest entertainment companies, overseeing the launch and promotion of over 800 Netflix Originals globally in the past year alone. With over 232 million subscribers worldwide as of the end of March, Lee is pivotal in driving new revenue streams, including an expanding merchandise operation and subscriber growth. She plays a key role in Netflix's pivot to in-platform advertising and entry into gaming, with 25% of new subscribers coming through the ad-supported offering. Lee's innovative approach shifts marketing from targeting consumers to serving fans, yielding remarkable results—a staggering 150% YoY increase in the company's stock value as of June 16th.

7. Asad Ayaz

Position: Chief Brand Officer and President Marketing

Brand: The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+, The Walt Disney Company

Country: United States

Ayaz wears multiple hats as Chief Brand Officer for The Walt Disney Company and President of Marketing for the company’s studio operations and Disney+. His influence extends globally, managing and activating the Disney brand, guiding digital and social strategies, and setting corporate priorities. He also oversees consumer research and analytics for Disney's iconic properties, including Marvel, Star Wars, and Toy Story. In his role as President of Marketing for The Walt Disney Studios and Disney+, he handles global marketing for Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm, and Twentieth Century Studios, along with content marketing for Studio films and series on both Disney+ and Hulu. As of March, quarterly revenues surged by over 13% YoY.

8. Mathilde Delhoume-Debreu

Position: Global Brand Officer

Brand: LVMH

Country: France

Delhoume-Debreu holds the pivotal role of Global Brand Officer for the world's most prestigious luxury conglomerate, LVMH, housing illustrious brands like Louis Vuitton, Givenchy, Moet Hennessy, and Hublot. Her expertise drives brand image, content, media, and customer research across LVMH's extensive portfolio. Delhoume-Debreu's focus on enhancing brand desirability amidst global economic uncertainties has propelled LVMH to impressive financial growth. As of April, the company reported a remarkable 23% YoY revenue increase, with the stock soaring by over 66% YoY as of June 16th.

9. Tim Ellis

Position: Chief Marketing Officer

Brand: The National Football League

Country: United States

As CMO of the world's richest sports league and one of the last mass-media properties in the United States, Ellis plays a pivotal role in expanding the NFL's global presence and fan base. He spearheads the league's brand strategy, advertising, and content creation, fostering accessibility and inclusivity in the sport. An increasing focus on grassroots initiatives, including no-contact flag football, introduces more people to the sport on new terms. While the NFL does not publicly disclose financial results, estimations place its aggregate annual revenues, spanning broadcast, licensing, sponsorship, and more, at over $18 billion, reflecting a nearly 50% increase over the past three years.

10. Harish Bhat

Position: Brand Custodian

Brand: Tata Group

Country: India

Harish Bhat, the long-serving Brand Custodian for India's largest conglomerate, shapes the brand strategy for the Tata Group, a brand adopted by over thirty subsidiaries, spanning diverse sectors like motors, consulting services, steel, and coffee. Bhat's deep understanding of the Indian consumer landscape and his success in building brands like Titan and Tata Tea make him a pivotal figure in the marketing industry. As an author and columnist, Bhat shares his expertise, inspiring the next generation of marketers.

