Explained: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) - Functions, Powers & Other Facts

Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB has been in news lately due Aryan Khan Drug case and the recent reports of involvement of various Bollywood star kids having involvement in such cases.

With the recent happenings and the NCB Officer Sameer Wankhede being accused of charges of bribery, let us know what actually is NCB, what are its functions and its powers here.

What is NCB?

Narcotics Control Bureau or NCB is an Indian Central Law Enforcement and Intelligence Agency under the Ministry of Home Affairs in the Government of India. This agency has been combating drug trafficking since its conception. It also works against illegal substances under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): About

Take a look at the table below for information on NCB

The NCB was established in 1986, on 17th March. Its motto is Intelligence Enforcement Coordination. The total number of employees in the organization are 1001. Its legal jurisdiction extends across the country. The Ministry of Home Affairs is its Secondary Governing Body and the Bureau is headquartered in New Delhi. Currently, the Agency Executive is Satya Narayan Pradhan, IPS, Director General.

NCB: Formation and Functions-

NCB was formed to implement the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985. It also aims to fight any violation through the Prevention of Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1988.

This law was also established to fulfil India's obligations under Single Convention on Narcotic Drugs, Convention on Psychotropic Substances and also United Nations Convention Against Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances.

Officers from Indian Revenue Services, Indian Police Service and Paramilitary forces work under NCB.

The major functions of the Narcotics Control Bureau include:

Fighting drug trafficking on an All India level. It also has cooperate with Customs and Central Excise/ GST, State Police Department, Central Bureau of Investigation, Central Economic Intelligence Bureau and other intelligence agencies of India on state and national levels. It is also the duty of NCB to provide resources and training to personnel of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies of India for their fight against drugs and peddlers. NCB also has the duty to monitor the drugs smuggling cases and activities in the country.

NCB: Facts to be noted

The field units of the Narcotics Control Bureau are located in Mumbai, Indore, Kolkata, Delhi, Lucknow, Jodhpur, Chandigarh, Jammu, Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Patna.

NCB also finds representation on the Economics Intelligence Council. NCB is affiliated with the Ministry of Hoem Affairs which in turn is responsible to administer the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act 1985.

It is also to be noted that the NCB is out of the Right to Information Act under Section 24(1) of the RTI Act 2005.

