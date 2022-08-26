NASA Discovery: What is the new earth-like planet with two suns and deeper oceans?

NASA Discovery: Our planet Earth has found some new neighbours. A multinational team of scientists have found a new planet covered with deep oceans and two suns. Astronomers on an expedition of planets outside our solar system have discovered an exoplanet in the Draco constellation. This 70 percent larger than earth, named TOI-1452b is nearly 100 light years away from us. As per reports, TOI-1452b exists in a habitable zone where the temperature is accurate and water here remains in the liquid form.

What is TOI-1452b ?

Superearth TOI-1452b was discovered by NASA’s TESS space telescope around two years ago. This exoplanet orbiting around two suns is considered to be composed of between 10% and 25% water. According to NASA, ‘that proportion is equivalent to watery moons in our solar system Jupiter’s Ganymede and Callisto, or Saturn’s Titan and Enceladus believed to contain deep oceans beneath shells of ice.’

The newly found planet orbits around a star four times smaller, "a nearby visual-binary M dwarf" star. A year on this planet lasts only for a span of 11 days because it revolves around its star so quickly.

According to observations, the orbit of the exoplanet is smaller and cooler and is separated by a small distance of 97 astronomical units.Thus, the amount of light received by the planet is enough for life sustainability.

Is the new found earth fit for habitat ?

Noting the massiveness, astronomers have claimed that the density of the exoplanet is consistent enough to have a deep ocean. Researchers of Montreal University have observed mapping of ocean presence of as much as 30 percent of the total mass of the heavenly body. On the other hand, Earth’s 70 percent water regions make up just 1 percent of the total mass.

However, to prove the existence of water, astronomers are planning to conduct more observations.An astrophysicist at the University of Montreal René Doyon says,“Some theories suggest that life originated at the bottom of the oceans, near hydrothermal vents.” Dyon continues, “We have to see if that much water can survive for a long time on planets in the habitable zone.” But, they speculate that the planet might be a huge rock, with little or no atmosphere.

The researchers observed, there is an abundance of life on the exoplanet. And some branches of the oldest bacteria can live in its extreme environments. A per reports,the next step in the expedition is to observe TOI -1452b by the James Webb Space Telescope to confirm the presence of liquid water.