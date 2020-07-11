National 7-Eleven Day 2020: History and Significance

7-Eleven Day 2020: It is also known as Free Slurpee Day. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the nation's largest convenience store chain has announced the cancelling of the Free Slurpee Day and its in-store birthday celebration. One more event is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Let us tell you that, 7-Eleven is not cancelling free Slurpee drinks altogether. To help with social distancing, members of the free 7Rewards loyalty program will get a coupon for a free medium Slurpee redeemable once in July.

On this day America's largest convenience store chain will give away an estimated 9 million free small Slurpee drinks from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time on 11 July.

According to Jarratt, "Gathering nine million of our closest friends in stores on one day just didn’t feel right, but I am heartened that we now have the opportunity to help the communities and neighborhoods that have been the lifeline of our business since 1927."

National 7-Eleven Day: History

First time 7-Eleven Day is celebrated in 2002. On this day 7-Eleven staff encourages customers to visit their local 7-Eleven shops to enjoy their beverages free. The 7-Eleven convenience store was started in 1927 under the name of Southland Ice Company with the logo Totem because people could conveniently "tote'em" home their favourite items. After 1947, the company expanded its hours from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. and changed its name. To make Icee, 7-Eleven modified its machine made by Knedlik around 1966. They branded and licensed the frozen drink under the name Slurpee.

Basically this day focuses on franchise customers. 7-Eleven chain offers discounts and free Slurpees in various flavours. We all know that July is known for its summer heat and so the icy cold beverage is a popular choice for cooling off all summer long.

How to get free Slurpee at 7-Eleven store?

Visit your local 7-Eleven on 11 July and make a beeline for the Slurpee machine, where staff members will be doling out drinks in customer's desired flavours.

Let us tell you that if one Slurpee was not enough then 7-Eleven is giving out even more free Slurpees to their 7Rewards members and you can join the program free of cost. After that, simply scan the available in-app coupon for a free drink on 11 July and your account will be credited with another free Slurpee of any size. Also, you'll receive another coupon for one free small Slurpee valid for 30 days starting 12 July.

Not only this 7-Eleven is also providing several other dishes like hot dogs, pizza slices, cherry Slurpee cookies, and Nashville hot chicken tenders with several discounts.

So, National 7-Eleven Day is celebrated on 11 July every year to make people enjoy the hot summer day with cool Slurpee and that too free of cost.

