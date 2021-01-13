What is the National Atomic Timescale inaugurated by Prime Minister Modi at National Meteorology Conclave?

On 4 January 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated and dedicated the National Atomic Timescale and Bhartiya Nirdeshak Dravya Pranali to the Nation and laid the Foundation Stone of National Environmental Standards Laboratory at the National Meteorology Conclave through a video conference.

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Modi lauded India’s efforts to become Atma Nirbhar or self-reliant in measuring the time within the range of a nanosecond.

He further stated, "This achievement will lead to self-reliance in the field and will lead to the creation of more effective and cheaper tools for pollution control. This will also enhance India’s share in the global market for technologies related to air quality and emission technology."

Union Minister of Science and Technology, Minister of Health & Family Welfare and Minister of Earth Sciences Dr. Harsh Vardhan and Principal Scientific Advisor Prof. Vijay Raghwan were present on the occasion.

Who organized the National Meteorology Conclave?

The National Meteorology Conclave was organised on its 75th year of inception by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Physical Laboratory (CSIR-NPL), New Delhi.

What was the theme of the conclave?

The theme of the conclave was 'Metrology for the Inclusive Growth of the Nation'.

What is the significance of National Atomic Timescale?

With the inauguration of National Atomic Timescale, India became Atma Nirbhar or self-reliant in measuring the time within the range of a nanosecond with an accuracy level of 2.8 Nanosecond. Now, Indian Standard Time matches the International Standard Time with the accuracy range of fewer than 3 nanoseconds.

Who will benefit with the National Atomic Timescale?

National Atomic Timescale will prove beneficial to organizations like ISRO who are working with cutting edge technology. Banking, railways, defence, health, telecom, weather forecast, disaster management and other similar sectors will also be benefited greatly from this achievement.

What do you mean by Atomic Time?

Atomic Time measures the actual length of a second. In simple words, it measures the exact speed at which the clock ticks. One second is counted by atomic clock after the Cesium-133 atom has oscillated 9,192,631,770 times.

What is International Atomic Time?

It is based on a system consisting of about 270 laboratory-constructed atomic clocks. The signals from these atomic clocks are transmitted to the International Bureau of Weights and Measures (BIPM) in Sèvres, France for the formation of International Atomic Time (TAI). International Atomic Time is also known as the Astronomical time -- Earth's rotation. Since 1972, leap seconds are also added to TAI timescale to produce Coordinated Universal Time.

Source: Vigyan Prasar

