National Cheesesteak Day 2022: Date, History, When and How to Celebrate?

National Cheesesteak Day 2022: It is celebrated on March 24 every year. The day honours one of the all-time's favourite sandwiches, the cheesesteak. It is elegant, tasty, and pure. It is believed that it was born in Philadelphia. From the beginning in South Philly, the cheesesteak has grown into the cultural icon that it is today and is enriched in the sandwich hall of fame.

National Cheesesteak Day 2022: When is it celebrated?

The mouthwatering cheesesteak sandwich is celebrated on National Cheesesteak Day on March 24.

National Cheesesteak Day 2022: History

As per National Today, the day was created in 1930. It was when Pat Olivieri, the owner of Pat's King of Steak and a hot dog vendor, grilled beef. He threw some onions on it to make a sandwich. A nearby taxi driver saw and caught the attention and asked for one. There are a few disputes regarding this. But Pat and Olivieri are predominantly credited with the invention of the cheesesteak sandwich.

Also, the cab driver stopped to have that sandwich that Pat was selling. It was so delicious that the driver suggested Pat cease selling hot dogs and, instead, start selling this new cheesesteak sandwich.

As soon as the recipe was perfected, at Olivieri's hot dog stand near South Philadelphia's Italian Market, started selling the steak sandwiches like hotcakes. The popularity of the steak sandwich rose, and Pat opened his own eatery named Pat's King of Steaks. It is interesting to know that the original sandwich made by Pat did not contain cheese. As per Olivieri, a manager named Joe Lorenza of Ridge Avenue restaurant was the first to add provolone cheese to the sandwiches.

Now, the cheesesteak sandwiches are popular at food carts and restaurants across the whole city. Outside Philadelphia, these sandwiches are commonly known as "Philly cheesesteaks".

National Cheesesteak Day 2022: Activities or how the day is celebrated?

People visit the birthplace of the cheesesteak. Some try the recipe for the sandwich and make it their own and enjoy it. It is believed that sometimes making a delicious sandwich does not require any fancy trimmings and trappings. The only ingredients, at times, are sufficient. People enjoy cheesesteak sandwiches known as "Philly Cheesesteak".

