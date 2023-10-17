National Films awards 2023 Winners List
National Film Awards 2023 Winners: The 69th National Film Award Ceremony successfully happened at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi. President of India Draupadi Murmu felicitated Alia Bhatt, Kriti Sanon, Allu Arjun and various other actors for their exemplary craft.
List of National Film Awards 2023
- Best Feature Film: Rocketry
- Best Director: Nikhil Mahajan, Godavari
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: RRR
- Nargis Dutt Award for Best Feature Film on National Integration: The Kashmir Files
- Best Actor: Allu Arjun, Pushpa
- Best Actress: Alia Bhatt, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Kriti Sanon, Mimi
- Best Supporting Actor: Pankaj Tripathi, Mimi
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi, The Kashmir Files
- Best Child Artist: Bhavin Rabari, Chhello Show
- Best Screenplay (Original): Shahi Kabir, Nayattu
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Utkarshini Vashishtha, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Dialogue Writer: Utkarshini Vashishtha & Prakash Kapadia, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Music Director (Songs): Devi Sri Prasad, Pushpa
- Best Music Direction (Background Music): MM Keeravaani, RRR
- Best Male Playback Singer: Kaala Bhairava, RRR
- Best Female Playback Singer: Shreya Ghoshal, Iravin Nizhal
- Best Lyrics: Chandrabose, Konda Polam's Dham Dham Dham
- Best Hindi Film: Sardar Udham
- Best Kannada Film: 777 Charlie
- Best Malayalam Film: Home
- Best Gujurati Film: Chhello Show
- Best Tamil Film: Kadaisi Vivasayi
- Best Telugu Film: Uppena
- Best Maithili Film: Samanantar
- Best Mishing Film: Boomba Ride
- Best Marathi Film: Ekda Kaay Zala
- Best Bengali Film: Kalkokkho
- Best Assamese Film: Anur
- Best Meiteilon Film: Eikhoigi Yum
- Best Odiya Film: Pratikshya
- Indira Gandhi Award for Best Debut Film of a Director: Meppadiyan, Vishnu Mohan
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anunaad - The Resonance
- Best Film on Environment Conservation/Preservation: Aavasavyuham
- Best Children's Film: Gandhi and Co
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Arun Asok & Sonu K P, Chavittu
- 'Best Audiography (Sound Designer): Aneesh Basu, Jhilli
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of the final mixed track): Sinoy Joseph, Sardar Udham
- Best Choreography: Prem Rakshith, RRR
- Best Cinematography: Avik Mukhopadhayay, Sardar Udham
- Best Costume Designer: Veera Kapur Ee, Sardar Udham
- Best Special Effects: Srinivas Mohan, RRR
- Best Production Design: Dmitrii Malich and Mansi Dhruv Mehta, Sardar Udham
- Best Editing: Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Make-up: Preetisheel Singh, Gangubai Kathiawadi
- Best Stunt Choreography: King Soloman, RRR
- Special Jury Award: Shershaah, Vishnuvardhan
