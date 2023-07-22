National Flag Day 2023: Why is Flag Day in India celebrated on July 22?

National Flag Day 2023: Every year National Flag Day is celebrated on July 22 in India. The day celebrates the adoption of the Indian tricolour as the National Flag of India before independence. The flag was subsequently retained as that of the Republic of India. People in India call the national flag popularly Tiranga or Tricolour.

Why is Flag Day celebrated on July 22?

The rulers of various princely states used a variety of flags during the time before the Indian independence movement; the British rulers of India first proposed the idea of a single Indian flag following the rebellion of 1857, which led to the establishment of direct imperial rule.

The Constituent Assembly was established in August 1947, a few days before India attained independence. On June 23, 1947, the assembly formed an ad hoc committee to choose a flag for the newly independent India. Rajendra Prasad served as the committee's chairman, and its other members were Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, Sarojini Naidu, C. Rajagopalachari, K. M. Munshi, and B. R. Ambedkar.

Pt. Jawahar Lal Nehru later proposed the Pingali Vekayya flag in the Constituent Assembly on July 22, 1947, just before India gained independence from the British on August 15, 1947. Nehru gave the crowd two flags, one made of Khadi silk and the other of Khadi cotton. The horizontal tricolour of deep saffron, white, and dark green in equal parts, with the Ashoka wheel in blue in the middle of the white band, was adopted by a unanimous vote. Between 15 August 1947 and 26 January 1950, it represented the Dominion of India as its national flag, and even then, it has represented the Republic of India.

How is the National Flag of India?

India's national flag is a horizontal tricolour with equal amounts of deep saffron (Kesari) at the top, white in the middle, and dark green at the bottom. The width-to-length ratio of the flag is two to three. And the chakra in the middle symbolises the navy blue wheel in the centre of the white ring. Its shape is similar to the wheel that can be seen on the abacus of Ashoka's Sarnath Lion Capital, with 24 spokes and its diameter is about equal to the width of the white band.

Object Symbolism Saffron Strength and Courage White Peace and Truth Green Fertility, Growth and Auspiciousness 24 Spokes Wheel of the Law

What is Flag Code?

Display and usage of the flag are governed by the Flag Code of India, 2002, the Emblems and Names (Prevention of Improper Use) Act, 1950; and the Prevention of Insults to National Honor Act, 1971. Insults to the national flag, including gross affronts or indignities to it, as well as using it in a manner so as to violate the provisions of the Flag Code, are punishable by law with imprisonment up to three years, or a fine, or both.

According to the official ‘Know Your India’ website some Do’s and Dont related to the National Flag are:

Do’s

The National Flag may be hoisted in educational institutions (schools, colleges, sports camps, scout camps, etc.) to inspire respect for the Flag. An oath of allegiance has been included in the flag hoisting in schools.

A member of a public, a private organization or an educational institution may hoist/display the National Flag on all days and occasions, ceremonial or otherwise consistent with the dignity and honour of the National Flag.

Section 2 of the new code accepts the right of all private citizens to fly the flag on their premises.

Don't

The flag cannot be used for communal gains, drapery, or clothes. As far as possible, it should be flown from sunrise to sunset, irrespective of the weather.

The flag cannot be intentionally allowed to touch the ground or the floor or trail in the water. It cannot be draped over the hood, top, and sides or back of vehicles, trains, boats or aircraft.

No other flag or bunting can be placed higher than the flag. Also, no object, including flowers or garlands or emblems can be placed on or above the flag. The tricolour cannot be used as a festoon, rosette or bunting.

For Indian citizens, the national flag holds immense value and significance. It embodies a sense of pride, unity, and patriotism, evoking strong emotions and a sense of belonging to the nation. The flag serves as a symbol of India's rich cultural heritage and its struggles for independence. Displaying and respecting the flag is a mark of respect for the country and its principles. It reminds citizens of their collective identity and responsibility to uphold the values of peace, diversity, and progress that the flag represents.

