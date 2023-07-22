National Mango Day 2023: Theme, Facts and How to Celebrate Mango Day?

National Mango Day 2023: Mango, the summer fruit is one of the most loved and consumed fruit. Every year July 23 is celebrated as National Mango Day in India and many other parts of the world. The day celebrates the luscious taste and health benefits of the wholesome tropical fruit.

Why is National Mango Day celebrated?

Mangoes have a long, 5,000-year history and are closely associated with Indian folklore. The name "mango" for ‘King of Fruits’ is derived from the Malayam word "manna," which the Portuguese adopted when they arrived in Kerala in 1498 to trade in spices.

The International Mango Festival was created in 1987 as a way to celebrate the cherished mango by the National Horticulture Board of India. Since then, it has grown into a highly appreciated annual event that draws mango lovers from all across the nation with bustling mango markets, vibrant exhibitions, and a plethora of delectable sweets. However, there is no official announcement of any theme to celebrate National Mango Day.

What is the significance of National Mango Day?

Mango Day holds significant cultural and culinary importance as it celebrates the cherished tropical fruit, the mango. This day acknowledges the sweet and succulent mango's role in various cultures, where it symbolizes abundance, prosperity, and unity. It highlights the rich diversity of mango varieties, promoting their nutritional value and versatility in culinary creations. Mango Day fosters a sense of community, bringing people together to share their love for this beloved fruit through various activities, feasts, and events. It also serves as a reminder of the agricultural significance of mango cultivation, encouraging sustainable practices and environmental appreciation for the fruit's growth and production.

How to celebrate National Mango Day?

Host a mango-themed feast or potluck with friends and family. Prepare a variety of dishes that feature mango as a primary ingredient, such as mango salsa, mango lassi, mango chutney, and mango curry.

Organize a mango-tasting event where you explore different varieties of mangoes. Compare the flavours, textures, and sweetness levels of various types of mangoes from different regions.

Have a dessert party focused entirely on mango-based treats. Offer mango ice cream, mango sorbet, mango mousse, and mango cheesecake for everyone to indulge in.

Gather with friends or colleagues to learn how to make refreshing mango smoothies. Experiment with various ingredients like yogurt, honey, and other fruits to create unique blends.

Organize a mango-themed craft workshop for kids and adults. Create mango-inspired art, decorations, or even mango-scented candles.

Head outdoors with a basket full of mango goodies and enjoy a relaxing mango-themed picnic in a park or by the beach.

Arrange fun mango-themed games and contests, such as mango-eating competitions, mango trivia quizzes, or mango-themed charades.

Engage in environmental conservation by planting mango trees. Gather a group of friends or volunteers to contribute to the greenery and the production of more mangoes in the future.

If you have access to a mango farm or orchard, plan a visit to learn about mango cultivation, harvesting, and processing.

Partner with local charities or food banks to distribute mangoes to the less fortunate. Use the day to spread happiness and share the joy of enjoying this delectable fruit with those in need.

Some interesting facts about Mangoes

Mangoes are believed to have originated in South Asia, specifically in the region of India, Myanmar (Burma), and Bangladesh. They have been cultivated for over 4,000 years.

Mango is the national fruit of India, Pakistan, and the Philippines, signifying its cultural and culinary importance in these countries.

There are over 1,000 different varieties of mangoes, each varying in taste, size, shape, and colour. Some well-known varieties include Alphonso, Haden, Kent, Keitt, and Tommy Atkins.

Mango trees bloom once a year, producing fragrant flowers. These flowers are often used in traditional Indian rituals and celebrations.

India is the largest producer of mangoes in the world, accounting for approximately 40% of global production.

Mangoes belong to the same botanical family (Anacardiaceae) as cashews and pistachios. They are also related to Sumac and poison ivy.

In Indian mythology, mangoes are often associated with love and fertility. They are considered symbols of prosperity and good fortune.

Mangoes continue to ripen after being picked from the tree. Placing them in a paper bag at room temperature can speed up the ripening process.

In some cultures, mango leaves are used for various purposes, such as in festive decorations, religious ceremonies, and even as a traditional remedy for certain ailments.

In 1987, India's then-President, Dr Abdul Kalam, developed a new variety of mango known as "Mango Saffron" by cross-breeding two varieties of mangoes.

Mango peels have been found to contain bioactive compounds that have potential antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties.

Mangoes are a rich source of essential nutrients like vitamins A, C, E, and K, as well as minerals like potassium and magnesium. These nutrients support overall health and immune function.

Mangoes are packed with antioxidants, including carotenoids like beta-carotene and flavonoids like quercetin, which help combat oxidative stress and reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Mangoes are high in dietary fibre, aiding digestion and promoting regular bowel movements. They can also help prevent constipation and other digestive issues.

The vitamin C content in mangoes supports the immune system, helping the body fight off infections and illnesses.

Vitamin A and beta-carotene in mangoes are beneficial for skin health. They contribute to skin repair, hydration, and protection against UV damage.

Mangoes contain nutrients like lutein and zeaxanthin, which are essential for maintaining eye health and may reduce the risk of age-related macular degeneration.

The fibre, potassium, and antioxidants in mangoes are associated with improved heart health. They help lower cholesterol levels and regulate blood pressure.

Despite being acidic in taste, mangoes have an alkalizing effect on the body. Consuming mangoes can help maintain the body's acid-base balance.

Mangoes are relatively low in calories and fat, making them a healthy addition to a balanced diet, particularly for those looking to manage their weight.

Mangoes are high in water content, which helps keep the body hydrated and can be beneficial, especially in hot weather.

Mangoes contain vitamin K, which is essential for maintaining healthy bones and reducing the risk of osteoporosis.

Mangoes have a global appeal, and their sweet, juicy taste makes them a favourite fruit for many people around the world. From their cultural significance to their nutritional value, mangoes have captured the hearts and taste buds of people across continents for thousands of years. No matter how you choose to celebrate Mango Day, the focus should be on enjoying the sweetness of this tropical fruit while fostering a sense of community and appreciation for nature's bounty. Happy Mango Day!!

