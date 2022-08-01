National Mountain Climbing Day in India: National Mountain Climbing Day is observed every year on August 1 to highlight the benefits of the mountain climbing as the adventurous activity has only become more popular over the years. National Mountain Climbing Day 2022 highlights the fact that with people increasingly opting for a healthier and fitter lifestyle, mountain climbing is being seen as a way to stay active and also enjoyed oneself.

Know more about National Mountain Climbing Day 2022 and learn why this day is celebrated on August 1 every year.

National Mountain Climbing Day 2022 Date

National Mountain Climbing Day 2022

National Mountain Climbing Day 2022 promotes mountain climbing and celebrates the fact that it helps in maintaining good physical health. The day is celebrated every year on August 1. Mountain climbing a compound form of exercise which makes use of all the muscles in the body, thereby providing a full-body workout.

Not just this, on National Mountain Climbing Day 2022, reaching beautiful sites is also promoted as it refreshes the mind and helps in improving the mental health as well.

National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: Why Mountain Climbing Day is celebrated on August 1?

National Mountain Climbing Day is observed annually on August 1. The day was established to honour Bobby Matthews and his friend Josh Madigan who successfully climbed the 46 peaks of the Adirondack Mountains. On the same day in 2015, the duo triumphed at the final peak called Whiteface Mountain.

The following year, both Bobby Matthews and Josh Madigan were formally inducted into the Adirondack 46er Club in May.

National Mountain Climbing Day 2022: What are the health benefits of mountain climbing?

Mountain Climbing activity entails the use of different muscle groups, hence providing a full-body workout. Mountain Climbing helps in reducing fat and provides exposure to nature. Mountain Climbing is a great way to stay in shape and improves the physical as well as mental health. As the mountain climbing involves a great deal of walking, it is the best way to improve one’s heart health. National Mountain Climbing promotes walking uphill which builds stamina, core strength, and resilience.

