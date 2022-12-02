National Pollution Control Day 2022: Messages, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Slogans & More to share on this day

National Pollution Control Day 2022: Every year on December 2, the day is observed to raise awareness of the risks brought on by contaminated water, land, and air. In honor of those who perished on December 2, 1984, in the Bhopal Gas tragedy, National Pollution Control Day is observed. also to draw attention to ways to prevent industrial tragedies like the Bhopal Gas Disaster.

History

In honor of those who perished in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy of 1984, National Pollution Control Day is observed. Every year on December 2, India celebrates National Pollution Control Day or National Pollution Prevention Day. The primary goal is to raise public awareness of the various industries that contribute to environmental and, obviously, health-related pollution of the water, air, soil, and noise.

Significance

Controlling the industrial disaster and lowering the level of pollution are the main factors, as previously discussed. Governments all over the world enact a variety of laws to regulate and stop pollution. Over the years, the Indian government has passed a number of laws to combat the rise in pollution. The main governing body, the National Pollution Control Board (NPCB), regularly inspects industries to determine whether they are abiding by environmental regulations.

All you need to know about National Pollution Control day 2022

National Pollution Control Day: Messages or Whatsapp Status

Controlling is the only way of preventing it and creating awareness is the only way to educate. Happy National Pollution Control Day and let us save our planet.

Let us save our environment from getting poisoned with pollution…. Let us create more awareness on National Pollution Control Day.

It is high time we stand together and give back to Mother Earth on our end. Happy National Pollution Control Day

Flora & Fauna are equally important after Food, Air, and Water for Survival. Make the best of National Pollution Control Day.

The only solution to curb pollution is to Reduce, Reuse and Recycle.

National Pollution Control Day 2022: Quotes

“There is a sufficiency in the world for man's needs but not for man's greed.”- Mohandas K. Gandhi

We never know the worth of water till the well is dry.- Thomas Fuller

“Nature provides a free lunch, but only if we control our appetites.”- William Ruckelshaus

“Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans.”- Jacques-Yves Cousteau

“You wouldn't think you could kill an ocean, would you? But we'll do it one day. That's how negligent we are.”- Ian Rankin, Blood Hunt

“Because the normal human activity is worse for nature than the greatest nuclear accident in history.”- Martin Cruz Smith

“Love is in the air but the air is highly polluted”- Amit Abraham

National Pollution Control Day 2022: Slogans

Time to give Back to Mother Earth

Reduce, Reuse and Recycle

“Keep Clean Go Green”

"Clean Air is ver Rare"

If you cannot Reuse, Refuse

"To breathe clean, let us go green"

"Use only what you can reduce, reuse and recycle!"

"Reduce needs, recycle wastes, and reuse things to reduce pollution"

Better Environment, Better Tomorrow

Pollution is never a Solution.

Raise your Voice, not Pollution.

So, without doubting your strength, start contributing to the betterment of the environment on your end. Add more years to the life of the earth this National Pollution Control Day 2022.

