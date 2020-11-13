On 23 July 2020, the Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar virtually launched the National Transit Pass System (NTPS) at Indira Paryavaran Bhawan in New Delhi. The system is currently under pilot testing in Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that the National Pass System enhances the seamless movement of forest produce. He further stated that through NTPS people will be able to apply and receive e-passes from their mobile phones. It will also strengthen the digital movement in the country.

What is the National Transit Pass System (NTPS)?

The National Transit Pass System (NTPS) is an online transit pass generation system for inter-state and intra-state transportation of timber, bamboo and other forest produces from private lands, government or private depot. The system will be used for issuance, monitoring and maintaining records of transit permits.

What are the features of the National Transit Pass System?

1- The desktop-based web portal and mobile application of the system are available.

2- Online registration and submission of the applications for Transit Permit (TP).

3- No Objection Certificate (NOC) can be generated online without physically going to the forest offices.

3- Transit Permit or NOC on the basis of the category of species can be generated online.

4- Online application for Species grown on private land which are exempted from the transit pass regime.

5- Online application submission for Species grown on private land which are not exempted from the transit pass regime.

6- The details of the driver can be changed at the time of downloading the TP.

7- The payment can be made online.

8- The movement of the vehicle can be verified via the QR code.

What are the benefits of the NTPS?

The benefits of the NTPS are as follows:

1- Issuance of TP, NOC and so on without physically going to the forest offices.

2- A single pan India permit for the transit of timber, bamboo and other minor forest produce for ease of doing business.

3- It has replaced the manual paper-based transit system.

4- The NTPS will help save time and transportation cost, benefitting farmers and traders.

5- It also provides transparency in obtaining transit permits.

6- The NTPS facilitates agroforestry activities.

How does it work?

1- Applicant registration: The applicant has to register on the NTPS and thereafter can apply for a Transit Pass.

2- Inspection officer: Once the form is submitted successfully, it will be received by the concerned officer.

3- Verification: Upon successful verification, the transit pass will be issued.

4- Update on mobile: Once the pass is issued, the applicant will receive the message on the mobile phone. The TP can be downloaded and viewed.

Functionalities of the Mobile App

1- Applicant registration

2- Form submission

3- Inspection officer

4- Material on truck

5- Truck on the barrier for application

6- Material on delivery location

7- Reports and monitoring on the web platform

The workflow of Central and State Administrative Authority

Central Administrative Authority

State Administrative Authority

Image Credits: mpforest.gov.in

