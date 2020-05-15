Kisan Credit Card: What is it and how farmers can apply?

On May 14, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced Rs 2 lakh crore concessional credit boost to 2.5 crores farmers of India through Kisan Credit Cards. The concessional boost also covers Fisherman and Animal Husbandary farmers. This package will enable the farmers to gain access to institutional credit at an affordable interest rate.

What is Kisan Credit Card?

Kisan Credit Card is a scheme launched by the Central Government of India which allows the farmers to take loans at affordable interest rates. Also, this scheme will save the farmers from the exploitation by the moneylenders in the unorganised sector. The interest rates are very low and a longer repayment period is provided to the beneficiaries. Another feature of this scheme is the crop insurance awarded to the farmers.

Kisan Credit Card: Eligibility Criteria

1- All those people associated with farming and agriculture are eligible under this scheme.

2- The age of the applicants must be between 18 years to 75 years.

3- Applicants above the age of 60 years must have a co-applicant.

Kisan Credit Card: Steps to apply

1- Visit the official website of your preferred bank offering the scheme-- SBI, Axis Bank, HDFC, etc.

2- On the home page, look for 'Apply for KCC' option and click on it.

3- The form will be available in two languages-- English and Hindi.

4- Enter the credentials as asked.

5- Click on the 'Submit' button.

6- After successfully submitting the form, you will be provided with a reference number.

7- Save this reference number for future use.

Kisan Credit Card: Documents required

1- A copy of any one of the identity proof-- PAN Card, Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License.

2- A copy of any one of the address proof-- Aadhaar Card, Voter ID, Driving License.

3- Documents of land.

4- Applicant's passport size photographs (2 photos).

5- Any other documents as asked by the banks.

Kisan Credit Card: Benefits

1- Beneficiaries are provided with the flexible loan repayment options.

2- Loan distribution process is hassle-free.

3- For all the agricultural-related loans, KCC is the best option.

4- The credit available under the Kisan Credit Card scheme is up to 3 years.

5- Minimum documents are required and maximum flexibility is provided.

6- The loan can be taken from any of the branch of your chosen bank (at the time of filing the application).

Different banks provide different benefits to the Kisan Credit Card Scheme. All cardholders will be able to make purchases against the credit limit of their Kisan Credit Card and the government will charge affordable interest only on the amount of credit taken by the beneficiaries.

