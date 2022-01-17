Navdeep Kaur Biography: Birth, Age, Education, Career, Husband, Awards, and More About Mrs India World 2021

Navdeep Kaur Biography: Mrs India World 2021, Navdeep Kaur, bagged the Best National Costume award at the recently concluded Mrs World 2022 beauty pageant held in Las Vegas, United States. She was dressed up as a Kundalini chakra conceptualised by artist Eggie Jasmin. It comprised a giant serpent head and snake-like details throughout, along with a serpent cane.

At this proud moment, let's take a look at her birth, age, height, weight, education, career, husband, children, Instagram, and awards received by Mrs India World 2021, Navdeep Kaur.

Navdeep Kaur Biography

Birth November 9 Age Late 30's (as of 2022) Height 5 ft 7 inch Weight 60 kg Education B.Tech. Computer Science MBA Profession Former Banking Professional Personality Development Trainer Model Husband Kamaldeep Singh Children Jasleen Kaur Instagram komal.navdeepkaur Titles Mrs India World 2021 Best National Costume award at Mrs World 2022

Navdeep Kaur Biography: Birth, Age, and Education

Navdeep Kaur was born on November 9 in Kansbahal, Odisha. She is in her late 30's as of 2022. She attended Mt. Carmel Convent School, Rourkela, Odisha. Kaur is a computer science graduate and holds a Master's degree in Business Administration.

Navdeep Kaur Career

Navdeep Kaur started her career as an Assistant Manager at Kotak Mahindra Bank and then worked as an Assistant Professor. She quit her job to enter into the world of pageantry.

In 2021, she won the Mrs India World title and represented India at the prestigious Mrs World 2022 pageant held in Las Vegas, United States.

As the beauty pageant had a National Costume Round, Navdeep Kaur promoted the cultural and spiritual aspect of India by dressing up as Kundalini chakra. The costume which was conceptualised by artist Eggie Jasmin symbolizes the movement of energy in chakras of the body from the base to the spine up through the crown, according to Mrs India Inc.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mrs. India Inc (@mrsindiainc)

She has been the goodwill ambassador of Ladies Circle India which helps underprivileged children in pursuing their higher education. As an active member of the club, she has adopted 1000 girls and took responsibility for their education. Not only this, but Kaur also dedicates five days a month to educating autistic children and provides personality development classes to rural kids for free. She has also worked for the welfare of cancer patients.

Navdeep Kaur Husband

Navdeep Kaur tied the knot with Kamaldeep Singh in 2014. The couple gave birth to a daughter and named her Jasleen.

Navdeep Kaur Awards

After winning the coveted Mrs India World 2021 title, she won several awards including the Karamveer Award and Icon of Women Empowerment in 2021.

When asked what real beauty is, Kaur answered, "For beautiful eyes, look for kindness. For beautiful hair, let your kid run his or her fingers through the strands. For a slim figure, please share your food with the hungry."

