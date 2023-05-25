Odd One Out: My Sister Got Evil Eye Charms But One Of It Is Defective. Can You Find the Odd Pendant in 9 Seconds?

The evil eye has been around for almost 5,000 years. It first emerged as a form of apotropaic magic on Chalcidian drinking containers known as "eye-cups" in the sixth century BC. It is used to ward off the negative energy. But you need hawk eyes to find the odd evil eye charm in the picture.

In reference to the image above, use all your common sense and cognitive skills to complete the task. It may be difficult but your talent and abilities can help you in real.

What is an Odd One Out Puzzle?

The odd-one-out conundrum, sometimes referred to as Knock Out in America, is crucial to logical reasoning. It evaluates one's capacity for general comprehension and observation. To think creatively, one needs to be imaginative, rational, and have a unique point of view.

In case you are confused, look for hints with this previously solved odd sunglass puzzle test.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The collection of the sparkling eye is from Brightside, which further gives credit to Depositphotos. This picture shows a total of 36 evil eye charms divided into 6 columns and 6 rows, out of which one is different from the others. Divide the image into sections. Go through each row and column without a miss to get all the clues.

And to find the odd one, focus on peculiar details like colours, shapes, types, classifications, and anything else that comes to mind.

Remember you just have 9 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

Take a glance at the encircled one, the colour of the iris is slightly lighter than others in the image.

I know you did it before me! Also, keep a tab on Jagran Josh on these super challenging odd one-out puzzles.

