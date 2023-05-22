Odd One Out Puzzle: You and Your Friends Need An Eye Of A Hawk To Find Odd Sun In 5 Seconds. Try Your Skills!

Sun the centre of the solar system is essential for life on earth. And you, Genius need to have great visual sharpness to find the odd sun hidden in the image. Are you ready?

In contrast to the image above, the solution necessitates the use of common sense and broad reasoning. Get on with your talent and abilities to search for any hints, which is not difficult.

What do you understand by Odd One Out Puzzle?

The odd-one-out puzzle test is an essential component of logical thinking. It will assess your ability in general observation and mental comprehension. You really need to think beyond the box in addition to possessing good imagination, logical thinking, and a distinct perspective. One really needs to have a clear and solid reason for choosing one odd out of all.

About this Odd One Out Puzzle Picture

The picture is from the quiz section of Brightside, and it further credits Depositphotos for the beautiful sun. A total of 96 sun signs are divided into 12 columns and 8 rows, out of which one is different from the others.

How to Find The Odd Image?

Choosing one that is distinct from others is referred to as finding the odd. To find an odd image, you must be aware of all little and significant details, colours, shapes, types, classifications, and anything else that comes to mind.

Now divide the image into sections. Go through each row and column precisely to not miss any clues. It is better to not complicate thoughts, simply go with your guts.

Remember you just have 5 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Look for the brain teaser answer here:

The one in the circle is having a different colour of the sunglass.

Good Job! Odd one-out puzzles can increase the connections between brain cells in your brain, making you more cognitively quick.