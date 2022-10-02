Oh No, Kitty Lost! Can You Find The Cat In This Optical Illusion In 7 Seconds?

Optical illusions are a great way to coordinate your senses with your brain. They are an effective way to give you a mental workout and have your mind refreshed.

If you are looking for a way to challenge yourself and have fun at the same time, you have come to the right place. Test your mind with this hidden cat optical illusion.

Optical Illusion: Spot The Hidden Cat In 7 Seconds

Who doesn’t love cats? These tiny, fuzzy little creatures are the cutest. They are also one of the most sought after pets in the world. But, cats are as cute as they are mischievous. Can you find the hidden kitty in this optical illusion?

Look closely at the image below. Your goal is to try to find the hidden kitty in less than 7 seconds.

Good Luck!

The clock’s ticking!

1… 2… 3… 4… and 5!

Time’s up, people.

Did you find the kitty?

Yes?

Well, if you have found the kitty, Congratulations! You have keen eyes.

For those who haven’t found the kitty. Don’t worry, you are not the only one.

We know that this optical illusion is hard.

However, we are willing to give you a second chance.

Look closer. You will find the kitty. We believe in you.

Found the kitty yet?

No?

No problem!

We will give you a hint (and we won’t tell anyone about it).

Look near the rocks.

Did you find her?

No? Fine. Are you up for another hint then?

Yes?

Great.

Let’s talk about the cat’s color.

The kitty is the same color as the sand.

Now, we have had two hints so far.

The cat is the same color as the sand, and somewhere near the rocks.

With the two hints, you must have found the cat by now. Right?

If yes, then great.

If not, then do not trouble yourself anymore.

We are going to reveal the answer now.

Keep reading to find out where exactly the pesky cat has been hiding?

And drum rolls….

Optical Illusion Answer

Did you see how the cat was perfectly blending with the background?

Is it not great how our minds perceive these illusions?

It goes on to show us that often what we see in front of us might not be the reality. We have to pry deeper into some things to find out the actual truth.

Well, we hope that you had fun with this optical illusion.

Also Try:

https://m.jagranjosh.com/general-knowledge/optical-illusion-you-are-a-genius-if-you-can-spot-the-hidden-heart-in-15-seconds-1664718125-1