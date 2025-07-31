Which is the Oldest Railway Station in Delhi?

Oldest Railway Station in Delhi: Delhi has always held a central place in India’s railway map, acting as a vital link between the north and the rest of the country. Among its many stations, the Old Delhi Railway Station, originally known as the Delhi Junction, is considered the oldest railway station in Delhi, established in 1864. It is a functional and historical landmark that has witnessed the transformation of rail transport from the colonial period to modern India.
The First Station in Delhi
Old Delhi Railway Station began as part of the East Indian Railway and was constructed near the historic Red Fort. It initially served to connect Delhi with Calcutta (now Kolkata) and other trade hubs. The station was critical for the British to move troops and supplies. Over the decades, it expanded with additional platforms and improved infrastructure while still retaining many of its original elements. Its central location made it a gateway to northern India.
Architectural Significance of Old Delhi Railway Station
The station was built in the style of a British-era fortress, blending Mughal and colonial architectural elements. Its red sandstone façade and arched entryways closely resemble nearby Mughal structures, such as the Red Fort. The twin towers of the station were designed to look like minarets. Though it has undergone renovations, much of the heritage design has been preserved. It stands as one of the most architecturally distinct railway stations in India.
Other Oldest Railway Stations in Delhi You Should Know
Besides Old Delhi Railway Station, other historic stations in the capital include New Delhi Railway Station, which opened in 1926 to handle increasing passenger traffic, and Delhi Cantonment Station, which played a role during the British military administration. However, Delhi Junction remains the oldest and most historically significant among them.
Surprising Facts About Old Delhi Railway Station
1.It was originally built to carry goods. The station first handled freight trains before passenger services became regular.
2.It was Delhi’s main terminal before New Delhi Station existed. Until 1926, all long-distance trains to Delhi arrived here.
3.It still has tracks from the colonial era. Some of the original narrow-gauge lines and structural elements are preserved.
4.It handles over 250 trains daily. Despite its age, it remains one of the busiest stations in Delhi.
5.It’s located near major heritage sites. Its close proximity to Chandni Chowk and the Red Fort makes it a popular arrival point for tourists.
