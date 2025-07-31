Which is the Oldest Railway Station in Delhi?

Oldest Railway Station in Delhi: Delhi has always held a central place in India’s railway map, acting as a vital link between the north and the rest of the country. Among its many stations, the Old Delhi Railway Station, originally known as the Delhi Junction, is considered the oldest railway station in Delhi, established in 1864. It is a functional and historical landmark that has witnessed the transformation of rail transport from the colonial period to modern India. The First Station in Delhi Old Delhi Railway Station began as part of the East Indian Railway and was constructed near the historic Red Fort. It initially served to connect Delhi with Calcutta (now Kolkata) and other trade hubs. The station was critical for the British to move troops and supplies. Over the decades, it expanded with additional platforms and improved infrastructure while still retaining many of its original elements. Its central location made it a gateway to northern India.

Architectural Significance of Old Delhi Railway Station The station was built in the style of a British-era fortress, blending Mughal and colonial architectural elements. Its red sandstone façade and arched entryways closely resemble nearby Mughal structures, such as the Red Fort. The twin towers of the station were designed to look like minarets. Though it has undergone renovations, much of the heritage design has been preserved. It stands as one of the most architecturally distinct railway stations in India. Other Oldest Railway Stations in Delhi You Should Know Besides Old Delhi Railway Station, other historic stations in the capital include New Delhi Railway Station, which opened in 1926 to handle increasing passenger traffic, and Delhi Cantonment Station, which played a role during the British military administration. However, Delhi Junction remains the oldest and most historically significant among them.