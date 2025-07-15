Which is the Oldest Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh?

Oldest Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh: The oldest railway station in Uttar Pradesh is Charbagh Railway Station, located in Lucknow. It was opened in 1914 during British rule and remains one of the most iconic and busiest railway stations in India. The name “Charbagh” means “four gardens”, as the station was built at the site of four historical gardens. With its unique domes and minarets, Charbagh is more than a transport hub; it’s a piece of architectural heritage. A Blend of History and Architecture Charbagh Station is known for its impressive Indo-Saracenic and Mughal architecture. It was designed by British architect J.H. Horniman, and its construction cost ₹70 lakh at the time. The building resembles a palace and features domes, arches, and towers, making it one of the most beautiful railway stations in India. Viewed from above, the structure is said to resemble a chessboard, with the turrets representing pieces.

Other Early Railway Stations in Uttar Pradesh While Charbagh is the oldest station still in active and original use, other cities in UP like Kanpur and Prayagraj (Allahabad) were connected to the Indian railway network earlier. The Allahabad–Kanpur line was one of the first in North India, laid in the 1860s. However, the original structures of those early stations were either rebuilt or relocated, which is why Charbagh remains the oldest operational station with its original design intact. 7 Interesting Facts About Charbagh Railway Station 1. Built During British Rule Charbagh station was completed in 1914, during the colonial period, and was designed to impress both travelers and rulers. 2. Architectural Marvel The station blends Mughal and Rajasthani design with British planning, making it a rare example of Indo-Saracenic architecture in railway buildings.