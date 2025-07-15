Largest Producer of Cashews: Maharashtra is the largest producer of cashews in India. The state’s coastal districts offer ideal conditions for cashew cultivation, with high temperatures, sandy soil, and ample sunlight. Maharashtra has steadily increased its output through improved farming techniques and expansion of plantations. Which State is the Largest Producer of Cashews in India? Maharashtra leads India in cashew production, especially in districts like Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri, and Kolhapur. The favourable Konkan climate and government support for processing and export units have helped the state become a leader in both raw cashew nut production and value-added products like cashew kernels. How Much Cashew Does Maharashtra Produce? Maharashtra produces over 250,000 metric tonnes of raw cashew nuts annually, accounting for nearly 20% of India’s total production. The state also has a robust cashew processing industry, which adds value and creates employment in rural areas.

Top 5 Cashew Producing States in India Rank State Annual Production (Metric Tonnes) 1 Maharashtra 250,000+ 2 Andhra Pradesh 210,000 3 Odisha 195,000 4 Kerala 95,000 5 Tamil Nadu 65,000 Note: Data compiled from APEDA and Ministry of Agriculture reports (2023–2024) Maharashtra Maharashtra is the leading cashew-producing state in India. The Konkan belt plays a crucial role in its dominance, thanks to favourable climatic conditions. The state has embraced high-yielding varieties and modern grafting techniques, linking cashew farming with agro-tourism and strengthening local rural economies. Andhra Pradesh Andhra Pradesh ranks second, with major production centred in Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam districts. The state emphasises area expansion and productivity gains, backed by strong infrastructure for processing and export, making it a key player in both domestic and international markets.

Odisha Odisha is a major cashew producer, particularly in Ganjam, Koraput, and Rayagada districts. Cashew cultivation is deeply integrated with tribal livelihoods and forest-based agriculture, with ongoing support for sustainable farming and improved yield through community-driven models. Kerala Though it no longer leads in production, Kerala remains a vital hub for cashew processing and exports. Kollam, known as the “Cashew Capital of the World,” houses many traditional processing units. The state's reputation for producing high-quality kernels continues to sustain its global relevance. Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu rounds out the top five, with cultivation mainly in Cuddalore, Villupuram, and Sivagangai districts. The state focuses on organic practices, quality grading, and export readiness. Its strategic approach supports a consistent presence in India’s cashew sector.

Which Other States Grow Cashews? Other cashew-producing states include Karnataka, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and West Bengal. These regions are emerging producers and contribute to India’s growing domestic and export markets. Amazing Facts about Cashews 1.Not a True Nut Cashews are seeds, not nuts. They grow at the bottom of the cashew apple and are removed manually before processing. 2.Toxic Shell Cashew shells contain urushiol, the same substance found in poison ivy. That’s why cashews are never sold in-shell. 3.Goa’s Cashew Feni In Goa, the cashew apple is fermented to make a local spirit called feni, which is registered under a Geographical Indication (GI). 4.India’s Global Rank India is one of the top producers and exporters of cashew kernels, supplying markets like the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.