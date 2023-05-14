Only a True Cricket Fan Can Spot 3 Differences In 9 Seconds In The Two IPL Pictures

If you consider yourself a hardcore cricket and IPL fan, it’s time to test that belief. Today, we bring you a fun spot the difference challenge. Who doesn’t likes solving a good puzzle? The sudden rush of dopamine combined with the inherent competitive spirit makes for jolly good time-solving mind games , brain teasers or similar stuff. Doing so is also a great way to boost your mood and improve your intelligence

However, the content of the games is also important. No one likes boring puzzles. On that note, we bring you this incredibly exciting IPL-inspired spot the difference test. There are two pictures given below, and you must find 3 differences between them. You may be a cricket fan, but this test is no easy task.

You’ll need the full extent of your observation skills and mind power to locate the differences. And there’s also a time limit of 9 seconds. Take any longer, and you fail!

So, are you ready to dive in and check how big of a cricket fan you are? Let’s go then!

Spot 4 Differences In 9 Seconds In This IPL Picture

Image Credit: Indian Premier League/Twitter

IPL stands for Indian Premier League and is one of the biggest sports tournaments in the world. IPL is watched by millions of people globally and features players from several countries. It’s a cricket spectacle like no other, and the 16th season is currently ongoing.

IPL is known for exciting sports action due to its T20 format. It results in short, fast-paced and exhilarating matches. Check out the two pictures below from one such exciting matchup between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Manish Pandey is going for a big shot while wicketkeeper Sanju Samson is tracking the ball. Spot three differences between the two images of the scenario. They may look identical but are quite different, and that’s where lies the fun.

However, remember that you only have 9 seconds to locate all the differences. So, get ready and get observing!

Your time starts now!

IPL Spot the Difference Test Solution

Hopefully, you found all three differences within the prescribed time limit. If not, don’t worry, you’re not alone. This is a challenging test, not many people are able to pass. You can refer to the solutions to the IPL differences puzzle below.

The three differences between the two IPL pictures are:

Helmet of Wicket Keeper Left leg pad straps colour of Wicket Keeper The white ball is missing

Solving spot the difference tests is a great way of having fun while also boosting intelligence. They enhance your observation skills and focusing abilities. You can check out more recommended Spot the Difference tests below.