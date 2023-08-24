Only the sharpest eyes can spot the pair of glasses on the tabletop in 9 seconds!

Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Additionally, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, thereby reducing stress and anxiety levels to a large extent.

Are you up for a quick test of your visual skills?

Then attempt this optical illusion challenge now!

Optical Illusion Vision Test: Find Glasses on Tabletop in 9 Seconds

Take a look at the image below.

Source: Reddit

The image depicts a tortoiseshell tabletop with outlets for connecting appliances.

Someone in the house has forgotten their glasses on the tabletop.

The challenge for the readers is to find those glasses in 9 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the glasses quickly.

Check the image carefully, did you notice something unusual?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the glasses.

Have you spotted them?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

The glasses have blended so well with the tabletop that netizens are finding it difficult to spot them at first glance.

Were you able to spot them?

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the glasses.

Congratulations! You have an amazing eye for detail.

Those who couldn’t find the glasses can check out the solution below.

Find Glasses in 9 Seconds: Solution

We know that was a tricky one for your eyes.

Well, the pair of glasses can be spotted a little away from the centre on the top right part of the tabletop.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

