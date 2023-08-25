Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge our perception and visual skills. These illusions provide deep insights into how our brain processes this complex visual information.

Optical illusions help stimulate the areas of the brain responsible for visual memory and intelligence. These are simple tools that help test the ability of our visual system to observe things around us.

Regular practise of such challenges has the ability to enhance cognitive abilities, thereby preventing cognitive decline in older people.

Besides, these challenges have a calming effect on the mind, which reduces stress and improves mental well-being.

Do you want to test your observational skills?

Then try out this quick challenge now!

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find the Hidden Word in 5 Seconds

Source: Brightside

In the image shared above, the readers are presented with a zig-zag patterned image that conceals a hidden word beneath it.

The challenge for the readers is to find that hidden word in 5 seconds.

Your time starts now!

Individuals with high attention to detail can find the word quickly.

Check the image carefully.

Have you found the word?

Time is running out.

If you look closely at the image, you will be able to spot the word.

Have you spotted it now?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Netizens are busting their brains in search of the hidden letter.

Were you able to spot it?

No?

Need a hint?

It is the name of a sweet treat.

If you still can’t find it, try moving a few centimetres away from your mobile or desktop screen and see if you can spot the word.

And…

Time’s up.

We think some of our sharp-eyed readers may have already spotted the word.

Congratulations! You have excellent observation skills.

Those who couldn’t find the word can check out the solution below.

Find Hidden Word in 5 Seconds: Solution

We bet you had a ball finding the hidden word. The hidden word is doughnut, which is a sweet treat that is loved by both children and adults.

If you loved this optical illusion challenge, you can try out some more challenges from our recommended reading section below.

