Optical Illusion: A gull is never dull! Can you spot the hidden gull?

When was the last time you took a break? Was it around the last time you went out with friends and partied for hours? Well, in that sense, you may have had fun, but that’s not what we call relaxation.

That’s when you require a break, an actual break!

Find the hidden gull in this image in just 5 seconds!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Here is the hidden gull!

Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Wasn't the challenge interesting enough to keep you engaged for 5 minutes straight?

Optical Illusion: We were about to present some facts about salamanders but where is it hiding? Can you spot the hidden salamander?