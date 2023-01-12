Optical Illusion: Bat beside birds! Can you find the hidden bat among the flock of birds?

Hello readers,

Every now and then we come up with an exciting challenge for you, and you give your best to solve these. Here comes an exciting challenge for you, once again.

So here it goes. One fine day, a flock of birds went on to look for food for their little ones. After collecting a few twigs from here and there, they managed to collect ample food for their children. After feeding them, they wanted to treat themselves to some quality time.

Well, who doesn’t need a break?

The birds deserved this free time. To enjoy their fun time, they went out for an all-birds party. They sat on their favorite terrace and chit-chatted for hours.

However, all of a sudden, one of the birds realizes that someone is listening to their secret talks. Who is this secret spy? Well, it is the naughty bat, trying to spoil their special day.

The rules

The rules are pretty straightforward. You need to find the hidden bat in just 10 seconds.

Can you find the hidden bat?



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Could you find the hidden bat?







We’ve found the hidden bat!



Image Source: Mister Teach (YouTube)

Hey, naughty bat? Gossip listening is a bad habit!