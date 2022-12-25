Optical Illusion: Only 2% of people can find the candy cane within 10 seconds. Can you?

Optical Illusion Test: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that challenge your perception and test your observation skills. There are three types of optical illusions literal, physiological, and cognitive.

Optical illusions provide netizens with entertainment and a source to impress their friends and peers with their problem-solving skills.

Regular practise of optical illusion challenges can help you improve your concentration and observation skills.

Are you ready to test your observation skills now?

Then, let’s get started.

Optical Illusion - Find Hidden Cane in 10 Seconds

Source: BlindsbyPost

The image is shared by BlindsbyPost which is the leading manufacturer and supplier of blinds in the UK.

As today is Christmas, all are in festive mood around the world. Keeping this in mind, here is a festive-themed optical illusion challenge where you need to find a candy cane among the festive items within 10 seconds.

Optical illusions are a good way to test your observation skills and intelligence. Although it is considered a good way to test your intelligence, it is not the only means of doing so.

However, if you really want to know your IQ levels, professionally created IQ tests are the best way to find out.

Did You Find the Candy Cane in 10 Seconds?

The candy cane is one of the items that is associated with Christmas, these are beautifully designed candies in form of a cane, and is loved by all.

The candy cane is hiding in this picture and you have to find it in 10 seconds.

You need to focus really hard on the image to find the candy cane.

Individuals who have exceptional observation skills will be able to find the candy cane within the time limit easily.

Those who are trying the optical illusion challenge for the first time may require more time to find the candy cane.

With time and practice you can improve your observation skills to a large extent.

Did you find the candy cane?

Hurry up; the time is running out.

Focus your attention on the image and see if you notice anything that looks like a candy.

No luck yet?

Need a hint?

Here it is.

It is red and white in colour with stripes.

Now, that is a major hint which can help you spot the candy cane easily.

Did you see the candy cane now?

And..

Time’s up.

How many of you could spot the candy cane?

Curious to see where the candy cane is hiding?

Check the solution below.

Find the Candy Cane in 10 Seconds - Solution

The candy cane is hiding behind a bauble. It is marked with a circle.

Merry Christmas!