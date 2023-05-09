Optical Illusion: Can you find the International Space Station passing the sun in 8 seconds?

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are mind-bending images that are designed to trick the human brain and eyes. It is one of the simplest tools by which the capabilities of the brain can be determined.

Attempting optical illusion puzzles frequently helps to improve a person's problem-solving abilities and critical thinking by challenging their perception.

Moreover, optical illusions stimulate the brain and enhance our logical and analytical abilities which can boost cognitive abilities.

An image going viral for all the right reasons is asking users to spot the International Space Station traversing the sun.

Are you ready to test your observation skills?

Then channel your intellect and focus on the image below.

May the force be with you.

Find International Space Station in 8 Seconds

Source: Andrew McCarthy

The above-shared image is captured by Andrew McCarthy who painstakingly captured this majestic image of the Sun. This piece of celestial imagery is a treat to the eyes and capturing this moment is a unique feat in itself.

McCarthy successfully captured the International Space Station which was passing the sun. Although the image may look like a single photo to the eyes, it is in reality a collage of thousands of images. This out-of-the-world image was captured in 12 hours using 3 telescopes.

Now, the users are challenged to find the International Space Station passing the sun in 8 seconds.

Individuals with exceptional observation skills will be able to spot the space station within the time limit.

Are you one of them?

The key to spotting the international space station passing the sun is to focus on the majestic image of the sun.

Focus your eyes and scan the image for minute details.

You will be able to spot the international space station now.

Have you spotted it?

Hurry up; time is running out.

And..

Time’s up.

Did you enjoy the quest of finding the international space station?

Are you curious to know if you have spotted it correctly?

Don’t worry, we have provided the solution below so that you can tally your findings.

Check it out now!

Find International Space Station in 8 Seconds - Solution

The international space station looks like a tiny black spot on the image. It is marked with a circle for ease of identification.

If you have landed on this page by any chance, that means you have an interest in solving optical illusions, you are someone who is looking to boost your problem-solving skills.

Then why not try some more such challenges?

Like this one challenge where the users are asked to spot a hidden boatman in the lake or the one where the challenge is to spot the hidden lamp in the street.

