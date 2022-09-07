Optical Illusion Challenge: Can you spot the hidden school shoe in 7 seconds?

Optical Illusion Challenge: Optical Illusion challenges are fun for our minds as it helps us relax and rejuvenate. In addition to the relaxing factor, it helps in relieving stress and for scientists provides a source of research studying the way the brain functions.

The beauty of optical illusions is that it makes us believe what we are seeing is real while in reality, it is something totally different.

Are you ready to indulge in a school shoe hunt?

Then, let’s begin

Find Hidden School Shoe in 7 Seconds

Here is the optical illusion challenge for today. Take a look at the picture carefully.

Image Credit: Sports Direct

If you look at the image carefully you will see that there are many items which school kids need for their time in school. Somewhere in this pile of things, a school shoe is hidden which is required for the kid to get ready for school.

The parents are having a tough time finding the hidden shoe and are seeking your help to find the hidden shoe among these items.

The kid is getting late for school and parents alone cannot spot the hidden shoe. Someone with a sharp eye sight will be able to spot the shoe within 7 seconds so that the parents can get the child ready in time.

Time is short and you can help the parents by spotting the hidden school shoe in 7 seconds. They will be grateful to your for helping them out.

Clock is ticking.

Have you spotted the shoe yet?

We understand that spotting a school shoe in the items is a daunting task especially when there are so many shoes , bags, t-shirts, water bottles and footballs, pencil cases, backpacks.

Time is almost over.

Did you spot the hidden school shoe?

Here is a small hint that will help.

The shoe is black in colour and is not located in the top half of the image.

Few seconds remaining.

Any success yet?

And, time's up.

How many of you were able to spot the hidden shoe within 7 seconds?

We believe some of you might have spotted the hidden shoe within that time.

Congratulations, you have excellent eye sight.

For those who couldn't find the shoe, scroll below for the solution.