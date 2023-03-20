Optical Illusion Challenge: We dare you to spot a number among the letters in 6 seconds

Optical Illusion Challenge: Illusion is derived from the word illudere, which means to mock or trick. Therefore, the basic premise of an optical illusion is to deceive the human brain by tricking it.

Optical illusions can be created by manipulating colours, shapes, and patterns to create an image that appears to be different from reality. These illusions can be used for entertainment or as a tool for scientific research.

They are fascinating and provide insight into how our brain processes visual information.

Optical illusions can also enhance your cognitive abilities and stimulate your brain to think creatively. They are a fun way to challenge your mind and improve your problem-solving skills.

Want to know how good your observation skills are?

Then attempt this challenge now.

Optical Illusion Challenge - Find Number among Letters in 6 Seconds

Source: Bright Side

The image shared above depicts a group of letters “O” from the English alphabet.

Hidden among the letters is a number and you are tasked with finding the number in 6 seconds.

An optical illusion challenge like this one is a great way to put your observation and intelligence to the test.

The key to finding the number is by watching the image carefully and see if you find any resemblance to a number.

Did You Find the Number among Letters in 6 Seconds?

A number has expertly blended with the letters and spotting the number at first glance is difficult.

Only those with exceptional observation skills can spot the number within the time limit.

Did you find the number in this picture?

Pay close attention to the image and you may soon spot the number.

Now, do you see it?

Hurry up; the clock is ticking.

Only a few seconds left.

And…

Time’s up.

How many of you have found the number among the letters?

We believe some of our readers have already spotted the number among the letters. You have the sharpest eyes.

Those who are still looking can find the answer below.

Find Number in 6 Seconds - Solution

The number can be seen on the right side of the image, it is slightly different from the letter “O” in its appearance. Whereas O is more round, the number 0 is slightly more towards the slender side.

