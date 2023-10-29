Optical Illusion IQ Test: Can You Spot the Ghost Hidden Among Skeletons In Halloween Picture Within 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a ghost is hidden among the skeletons in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Ghost Hidden Among Skeletons In the Halloween Picture

Image Source: Dudolf

In the above image, a little ghost is hidden somewhere among the skeletons in the picture. There are numerous similar-looking skeletons in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden ghost in the Halloween-themed picture. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Ghost in 15 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden ghost, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the skeletons in the picture. The puzzle asks the viewers “Get your eyes ready to stare at a lot of bones and bright jack-o’-lanterns until you spot the ghost”. The ghost is hidden at the top-left side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the ghost in the picture as the shape and colour of the cat’s body is matching with the body of a skeleton.

For your ease, we have highlighted the ghost in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the ghost between the skeletons in the picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden ghost inside this optical illusion image?

