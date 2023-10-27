Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot Black Cat Hidden Among Bats In the Halloween Picture Within 15 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. An average human brain can look at things or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a black cat is hidden among the bats in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Black Cat Hidden Among Bats In the Halloween Picture

Image Source: Dudolf

In the above image, a little black cat is hidden somewhere among the bats in the picture. There are numerous similar-looking bats in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden black cat by asking “Can you see where the little black cat is hiding among all the bats?”. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden Black Cat in 15 Seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden black cat, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the bats in the picture. The puzzle gives you the hint that the cat is the same color as the bats, but it doesn’t have any wings. Also, the cat has whiskers on her face. The black cat is hidden at the bottom-left side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the black cat in the picture as the colour of the cat’s body is matching with the bat’s body.

For your ease, we have highlighted the black cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Dudolf

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the black cat between the bats in the picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden black cat inside this optical illusion image?

