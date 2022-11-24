Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you help the Cleaning Lady in finding hidden Cat within 9 secs?

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Do you enjoy finding hidden animals in the optical illusion image? Then this fun IQ test is for you! You must have seen many optical illusions, including physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. In a normal brain, a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where a cat is hidden around the cleaning lady inside the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Can you help the Cleaning Lady in finding the hidden Cat?

Image Source: Bright Side

The above image is a fun puzzle that challenges you to find the hidden cat inside the picture where a cleaning lady is standing with her broom. In this illusion, we can see that the cleaning lady is angry as a cat is hiding somewhere near her place. She is holding a broom and a bucket has been kept near it. Behind her, there is a wooden door and some clothes are hanging. But somewhere inside the picture, a cat is hiding.

The illusion challenges the viewers “Can you find the cat?” It has been claimed that people with high IQs can find the hidden cat in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did you spot the Hidden Cat inside the picture in 9 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cat in the image, then look carefully near the left hand of the lady. You will see the cat between the lady’s face and the broom. If you are still not able to find the hidden cat, then you can look at the below image:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cat hidden inside the cleaning lady’s picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Cat inside this optical illusion image?

