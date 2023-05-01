Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only people with really sharp eyes can spot the 4 faces hidden among the flowers in 12 seconds!

Optical Illusion: Optical illusions are optical phenomena that are both challenging and fascinating. These illusory puzzles are typically mind-boggling representations or paintings of specific things and/or animals. They are visual phenomena in which our brain perceives something other than reality.

They can confuse us into thinking things aren't really there, or they can trick our eyes into seeing things that don't exist.

The purpose of optical illusion challenges is to try to find what isn't there or is hiding in plain sight. And today we have a fun, exciting, and challenging optical illusion for you.

Are you ready to get your mind blown?

Let us get started.

Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot 4 hidden faces in 12 seconds

Source: juniopuzzles.com

Take a look at the picture above. You will see a bunch of pretty flowers. The flowers range from blue to pink to brown. Now, you may think that there is nothing else in this picture. You are wrong.

Apart from the flowers, there is something else hidden in this optical illusion picture.

Yes, you guessed it right. There are faces hidden in this picture. To be more specific, there are 4 faces hidden here, and your task is to find them all.

Though it is already mentioned in the title, I would like to remind you that you have to find the faces in 12 seconds or less.

Are you ready? Can you pass this test?

Well, let’s put you to the test.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

This is a fairly easy puzzle that can be solved in seconds. You do not even need a hint to solve this one. Just rely on your eyes and observation skills, and you will find the hidden faces.

Did you spot the 4 hidden faces?

If you have not, then hurry up.

Time’s limited, and the countdown will begin soon.

Take a good look at the picture, and you will pass this test.

Tick tock.

The clock’s ticking.

And one.

Time’s up, people.

Were you able to spot the four faces hidden in this optical picture in 12 seconds?

If you were able to solve this optical test, then you have really sharp eyes. Scroll down to see the solution.

Optical Illusion Solution

You had to spot 4 hidden faces in this optical illusion picture. If you were unable to spot the hidden objects in this optical illusion, then look no further, here is the solution.

Source: juniopuzzles.com

We hope that you liked solving this optical illusion with us.

You can also try these:

You are a genius if you can find the woman’s lover on the shore in 8 seconds.

People with high brain power can spot 3 thieves hiding from the nobleman in the picture within 15 seconds!

Only the top 1% of geniuses can spot the eagle on the mountain in 6 seconds!