Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: Only a Genius can spot Alligator hidden among Squirrels on tree in 11 Secs!

Optical Illusion to Test Your IQ: An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing, or people that challenge the brain’s way of perceiving things. There are many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. These optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis as they throw some light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where an alligator is hiding somewhere inside the tree among the squirrels.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only a Genius can spot Alligator hidden among Squirrels on Tree

Image Source: Pinterest

The above image is a tricky puzzle designed as a Brain Teaser to test the brain of children and adults. In this optical illusion, a sketch of a tree with squirrels over it has been shown. However, there is a twist in this optical illusion image. Inside the picture, an alligator is hiding in the tree where squirrels are playing. This optical illusion asks you to find the alligator hidden among squirrels inside the picture. So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the alligator on the tree.

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the hidden alligator on the tree. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Can you spot the Hidden Alligator in 11 Seconds?

Take a close look at this optical illusion image and try to spot the hidden alligator inside the picture. It may appear too tricky to find the Alligator, but if you tilt the image upside down you will be able to spot the alligator near the center of the tree. The Alligator can be seen hidden under the tree branches with leaves and Squirrels sitting on them.

It has been claimed that if you manage to identify the hidden Alligator inside the picture in just 11 seconds, it could be a sign of your extraordinary intelligence. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be.

Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the Alligator hidden inside this optical illusion?

