Optical Illusion IQ Test: Spot Cat Hidden Among Baby Elephants in the Picture within 7 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen numerous types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object, a drawing, or a person that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal human brain can look at things or images numerously forming numerous perceptions from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image where the cat is hidden among the baby elephants in the picture.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Spot Cat Hidden Among Baby Elephants in the Picture

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, the cat ‘Berlioz’ is hidden somewhere among the baby elephant ‘Dumbo’ in the picture. There are numerous similar-looking baby elephants in the picture. The illusion challenges the viewers to find the hidden cat by asking “Can you see Berlioz?”. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Did You Spot the Hidden cat in 7 seconds?

If you are finding it difficult to spot the hidden cat, then we are here to help you! You need to look closely at the baby elephants in the picture. The cat is hidden at the center-right side of the picture. It is quite tricky to spot the cat in the picture as the colour of the cat’s body matches the baby elephant’s body.

For your ease, we have highlighted the cat in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spot the cat between the baby elephants in the picture. Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of colour, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the hidden cat inside this optical illusion image?

